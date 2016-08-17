Related Stories

UBC inquiry set to summon Rwabwogo Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

Parliament’s Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) has finalised plans to summon Odrek Rwabwogo, a son-in-law to President Museveni, as part of investigations into the mismanagement at state broadcaster, UBC.

Committee member Nathan Nandala-Mafabi told The Observer that Rwabwogo has some questions to answer regarding his relationship with UBC.

“We have information of how he has been signing contracts with UBC under unexplained circumstances. They form companies that win contracts on behalf of UBC,” he said. Mafabi added that the committee was interested in knowing Rwabwogo’s relationship with UBC and how his name gets into these transactions.

Ironically, Rwabwogo is a member of a probe committee recently formed by Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for Information, ICT and Communications, to investigate and make recommendations for the turnaround of UBC.

Asked whether summoning Rwabwogo would not jeopardise the ‘Tumwebaze’ committee, Mafabi informed us that there will be no clash. “As parliament, we are investigating what the Auditor General has raised. I don’t know the scope of their [Tumwebaze committee] investigation.”

According to sources on the committee, the summons will be issued by Cosase’s newly-formed subcommittee specifically tasked to investigate UBC. It is chaired by Kasilo MP Elijah Okupa and, after investigations, will report back to Cosase to make a final report



SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION

According to the Auditor General’s report, UBC’s valuation of its fixed assets is Shs 41 billion yet no revaluation of property and equipment was undertaken contrary to international accounting standards, which require regular revaluation of assets and impairment reviews.

“Similarly, the corporation [UBC] did not maintain a fixed assets register during the year and the corporation [UBC] had no proof of ownership of some non-current assets like title deeds to enable verification and confirmation of ownership,” reads the audit query.

It is on this premise that the subcommittee wants to ascertain how UBC management came up with the value of UBC property without valuation. Winston David Agaba, the UBC managing director, told the committee last week that his management discovered lots of land transactions initiated by the previous managers that led to the giveaway of UBC land to private individuals.

For instance, the list showed how top government officials and private individuals illegally got UBC land. The beneficiaries include Extreme Innovations Ltd, a company owned by among others; Mary Karooro Okurut, the minister for General Duties and the Burahya county MP Margaret Muhanga. Extreme Innovations Ltd got 2.391 acres at Shs957m between 2006- 2007.

This UBC land is not part of the controversial 23.1 acres on Faraday road in Bugolobi, whose certificate of title was recovered by the committee from Muhanga. Other pieces of land that were doled out to individuals without evidence of payment include 35 acres of land on Kibira road in Bugolobi, 20 acres of land in Mbale and eight acres of land on Ntinda flats close.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Kibira road land include Hedgewood Ltd, whose directors were listed as Deepa Verma Jivram and Anil Damani; Sino East Africa Trade Development Ltd; Uganda Export Promotion Board; Bro-Group Holding Ltd; Ex-Ken Ltd; Media World Production; M&B Engineers; Metro Nominee Associates and Susan Kamya.

The sub-committee is also expected to summon the previous managers of UBC since 2006, but particular focus has been put on Paul Kihika’s management under whose watch the said transactions took place.

Other former UBC officials to be summoned include Ruthra Kamukama, John Patrick Kateba, Ephraim Nyangire and Eliud Atwine.



