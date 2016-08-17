Related Stories

A UPDF divisional Court Martial sitting in the Somali capital Mogadishu has sent nine soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) to prison for theft of operational material.
A statement released by Amisom information desk yesterday said the Ugandan soldiers were found guilty of pursuing personal interest and endangering operational efficiency of the UPDF.
“The nine were part of a group of soldiers implicated in a fuel racket that was busted by Amisom officials in June,” said the statement. “The sentences were read to the soldiers by the Chairman of the Court Martial, Brig Dick Olum, who warned that UPDF will not tolerate any incident of misconduct among its officers serving in peacekeeping missions.”
“The prosecution has proved all the accusations of pursuing personal interest and endangering operational efficiency beyond reasonable doubt. The accused persons are hereby convicted of the charges against them...,” Brig Olum told the soldiers.
Three of the soldiers were also dismissed with disgrace, meaning they leave the army without any benefits, the statement said, adding that all nine soldiers will serve their sentences from Luzira prison.
DETERRENT SENTENCE
The defence counsel, Lt Lilian Tugume, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the grounds that all the nine were first time offenders and had shown remorse. However, Brig Olum defended the penalties.
He noted that the soldiers had not only damaged the image of the UPDF and Amisom with their selfish pursuits, but had also endangered the lives of others.
The nine were charged after five soldiers were arrested in June, in connection with the illicit sale of fuel in a scam involving civilians in Mogadishu.
However, according to the statement, two of the 18 pleaded guilty and were immediately charged. Another six were acquitted, while one turned into a state witness. This left the nine, who had denied any wrongdoing, to face trial.
|
|
SOLDIER
|
PRISON SENTENCE
|
DISCIPLINARY ACTION
|
1.
|
Maj. Sulait Saifu
|
Three years in prison
|
Dismissed with disgrace
|
2.
|
Maj. Kundu Weyaula
|
One year in prison
|
Demoted to Captain
|
3.
|
WO II Mathew Kakooza
|
18 months in prison
|
-----
|
4.
|
Staff Sgt Richard Abwot
|
18 months in prison
|
Demoted to Seargent
|
5.
|
Cpl. Ronald Sekandi
|
Two years in prison
|
Dismissed with disgrace
|
6.
|
Lance Corporal Budala Kasule
|
18 months in prison
|
Demoted to private
|
7.
|
L Cpl Dennis Atugiriire
|
18 months in prison
|
Demoted to private
|
8.
|
Pte Expedito Tibaijuka
|
Two years in prison
|
Dismissed with disgrace
|
9.
|
Pte Noah Mwanja
|
18 months in prison
|
-----
Those thugs should be shot nd executed for working with the enemy and supporting enemy who is killing innocent people and own UPDF brothers!!
Why pardoned them and demoted????
You are so crazy and heartless criminal at heart. Why should you shoot people for stealing!
These brothers live in a very dangerous zone. While I don't condone stealing, the life of a human being should never be taken away for such minute reason. shut up!!!
Where would you be had you not met mercy in this life?
Very few would dispute your ignorance, Sahib. This show or Katemba was put in place to show US Financiers corruption where US guns are sold to Alshabab is punishable.
Try unfurling your turban to free up your thinking prowess, the big guns used to pound Kivu into submission to Nyamilenge Occupation has been diverted off Somalia mission!
Are you going to sing hang the big crooks responsible a.s.a.p? I know you are too clever to forsake your ill gotten rupees to that reality!
Make lots of money as you are bombed to death.