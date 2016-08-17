Related Stories

UPDF jails nine soldiers in Somalia

Written by Benon Herbert Oluka
Details
Created: 17 August 2016

A UPDF divisional Court Martial sitting in the Somali capital Mogadishu has sent nine soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) to prison for theft of operational material.

A statement released by Amisom information desk yesterday said the Ugandan soldiers were found guilty of pursuing personal interest and endangering operational efficiency of the UPDF.

“The nine were part of a group of soldiers implicated in a fuel racket that was busted by Amisom officials in June,” said the statement. “The sentences were read to the soldiers by the Chairman of the Court Martial, Brig Dick Olum, who warned that UPDF will not tolerate any incident of misconduct among its officers serving in peacekeeping missions.”

“The prosecution has proved all the accusations of pursuing personal interest and endangering operational efficiency beyond reasonable doubt. The accused persons are hereby convicted of the charges against them...,” Brig Olum told the soldiers.

One of the accused soldiers before the UPDF Court Martial

Three of the soldiers were also dismissed with disgrace, meaning they leave the army without any benefits, the statement said, adding that all nine soldiers will serve their sentences from Luzira prison.

DETERRENT SENTENCE

The defence counsel, Lt Lilian Tugume, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the grounds that all the nine were first time offenders and had shown remorse. However, Brig Olum defended the penalties.

He noted that the soldiers had not only damaged the image of the UPDF and Amisom with their selfish pursuits, but had also endangered the lives of others.

The nine were charged after five soldiers were arrested in June, in connection with the illicit sale of fuel in a scam involving civilians in Mogadishu.

However, according to the statement, two of the 18 pleaded guilty and were immediately charged. Another six were acquitted, while one turned into a state witness. This left the nine, who had denied any wrongdoing, to face trial.  

 

SOLDIER

PRISON SENTENCE

DISCIPLINARY ACTION

1.

Maj. Sulait Saifu

Three years in prison

Dismissed with disgrace

2.

Maj. Kundu Weyaula

One year in prison

Demoted to Captain

3.

WO II Mathew Kakooza

18 months in prison

-----

4.

Staff Sgt Richard Abwot

18 months in prison

Demoted to Seargent

5.

Cpl. Ronald Sekandi

Two years in prison

Dismissed with disgrace

6.

Lance Corporal Budala Kasule

18 months in prison

Demoted to private

7.

L Cpl Dennis Atugiriire

18 months in prison

Demoted to private

8.

Pte Expedito Tibaijuka

Two years in prison

Dismissed with disgrace

9.

Pte Noah Mwanja

18 months in prison

-----

 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.


Comments   

-4 #1 Nakasero 2016-08-17 09:21
Mamamaaaaa! What a shame!!

Those thugs should be shot nd executed for working with the enemy and supporting enemy who is killing innocent people and own UPDF brothers!!

Why pardoned them and demoted????
+1 #2 puzzler 2016-08-17 16:14
@ nakasiru do you want the soldiers shot or executed or do you want them 'killed dead'?
0 #3 Kayumba 2016-08-17 18:54
Quoting Nakasero:
Mamamaaaaa! What a shame!!

Those thugs should be shot nd executed for working with the enemy and supporting enemy who is killing innocent people and own UPDF brothers!!

Why pardoned them and demoted????


You are so crazy and heartless criminal at heart. Why should you shoot people for stealing!

These brothers live in a very dangerous zone. While I don't condone stealing, the life of a human being should never be taken away for such minute reason. shut up!!!

Where would you be had you not met mercy in this life?
0 #4 webeshixty 2016-08-17 21:57
Quoting Nakasero:
Mamamaaaaa! What a shame!!

Those thugs should be shot nd executed for working with the enemy and supporting enemy who is killing innocent people and own UPDF brothers!!

Why pardoned them and demoted????


Very few would dispute your ignorance, Sahib. This show or Katemba was put in place to show US Financiers corruption where US guns are sold to Alshabab is punishable.

Try unfurling your turban to free up your thinking prowess, the big guns used to pound Kivu into submission to Nyamilenge Occupation has been diverted off Somalia mission!

Are you going to sing hang the big crooks responsible a.s.a.p? I know you are too clever to forsake your ill gotten rupees to that reality!
0 #5 Lysol 2016-08-17 22:55
They always go after the small fish, while the big fish is always left loose.
0 #6 kabayekka 2016-08-18 01:29
What seems clear is that these are soldiers paid to gain from war.

Make lots of money as you are bombed to death.
