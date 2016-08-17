Related Stories

UPDF jails nine soldiers in Somalia Written by Benon Herbert Oluka

A UPDF divisional Court Martial sitting in the Somali capital Mogadishu has sent nine soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) to prison for theft of operational material.

A statement released by Amisom information desk yesterday said the Ugandan soldiers were found guilty of pursuing personal interest and endangering operational efficiency of the UPDF.

“The nine were part of a group of soldiers implicated in a fuel racket that was busted by Amisom officials in June,” said the statement. “The sentences were read to the soldiers by the Chairman of the Court Martial, Brig Dick Olum, who warned that UPDF will not tolerate any incident of misconduct among its officers serving in peacekeeping missions.”

“The prosecution has proved all the accusations of pursuing personal interest and endangering operational efficiency beyond reasonable doubt. The accused persons are hereby convicted of the charges against them...,” Brig Olum told the soldiers.

Three of the soldiers were also dismissed with disgrace, meaning they leave the army without any benefits, the statement said, adding that all nine soldiers will serve their sentences from Luzira prison.



DETERRENT SENTENCE

The defence counsel, Lt Lilian Tugume, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the grounds that all the nine were first time offenders and had shown remorse. However, Brig Olum defended the penalties.

He noted that the soldiers had not only damaged the image of the UPDF and Amisom with their selfish pursuits, but had also endangered the lives of others.

The nine were charged after five soldiers were arrested in June, in connection with the illicit sale of fuel in a scam involving civilians in Mogadishu.

However, according to the statement, two of the 18 pleaded guilty and were immediately charged. Another six were acquitted, while one turned into a state witness. This left the nine, who had denied any wrongdoing, to face trial.

SOLDIER PRISON SENTENCE DISCIPLINARY ACTION 1. Maj. Sulait Saifu Three years in prison Dismissed with disgrace 2. Maj. Kundu Weyaula One year in prison Demoted to Captain 3. WO II Mathew Kakooza 18 months in prison ----- 4. Staff Sgt Richard Abwot 18 months in prison Demoted to Seargent 5. Cpl. Ronald Sekandi Two years in prison Dismissed with disgrace 6. Lance Corporal Budala Kasule 18 months in prison Demoted to private 7. L Cpl Dennis Atugiriire 18 months in prison Demoted to private 8. Pte Expedito Tibaijuka Two years in prison Dismissed with disgrace 9. Pte Noah Mwanja 18 months in prison -----

