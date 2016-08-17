Related Stories

Govt moves to rescue drying cattle corridor Written by Moses Mugalu

A lack of clean water and the trouble getting it, in the border post town of Murongo in the western district of Isingiro, was a touching story told by Celine Namanya, a housewife and mother-of-three, when Sam Cheptoris, the minister for water and environment visited the area.

On August 10, Cheptoris visited Insungezi village near the banks of River Kagera and toured the site for a proposed water treatment plant. Namanya said she walks more than 10 kilometres to get water for laundry and cooking from River Kagera.

She spends the whole day at the river banks washing clothes and goes home in the evening with two jerry cans of water on her head. At home, she does routine domestic chores of taking care of her children and cooking for the family.

She complained that her husband cannot afford to buy the water, which costs Shs 3,000 per jerrycan if it’s delivered by boda boda cyclists, who roam the villages in the surrounding hills. Instead of transporting passengers, boda boda cyclists in this area hawk water in jerry cans and make a killing.

On August 10, Cheptoris heard this story when he and Dr Silver Mugisha, the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), visited parts of the cattle corridor to inspect and flag off various projects aimed at availing constant water and conserving its sources.

Water and environment minister Sam Cheptoris (L) commissions the public stand pipe water point at Bubale in Mbarara district. Looking on are NWSC managing director Silver Mugisha and state minister Ronald Kibuule

Isingiro is one of hardest hit districts in the water-stressed cattle corridor that stretches from Masaka, Lyantonde, Kyotera to Mbarara and the surrounding grazing areas.

Water scarcity here has not only affected residents but also farming. Crops are wilting away and hundreds of thousands of animals lack pasture. Grazing patches on the hillsides have become bare lands and water levels in rivers such as Rwizi have sunk to new low levels.

During his drive-through tour of the region last week, Cheptoris witnessed firsthand the impact of extreme hot weather conditions and prolonged drought in the region.

Cheptoris then engaged local leaders (including MPs), civil society organisations and residents of the respective areas to support projects meant to establish water supply and wetlands conservation.



MULTIBILLION INTERVENTIONS

Some of the multibillion interventions will involve NWSC drawing water from Lake Victoria and River Kagera to maintain a stable supply for the people and agricultural activities in the stressed cattle corridor.

Accordingly, NWSC has finalized a feasibility study to build a water treatment plant at Malembo landing site on the shores of Lake Victoria in Rakai district. The project, estimated to cost Shs 50 billion from internally generated resources, will produce 10 million litres of water per day. It includes laying a 140-kilometre pipeline to connect major towns such as Kalisizo, Mutukula, Lyantonde and Kazo.

Jackson Nimusima, the project coordinator, says it will serve as many as 170,000 people once completed in 2018. A second water treatment plant, with a 50-kilometre pipeline, will be constructed along the banks of River Kagera to boost water supply for Mbarara municipality by 60 million litres per day.

Mbarara gets a paltry supply of six million litres per day because NWSC cannot pump enough water due to low levels in River Rwizi. The World Bank is expected to fund this project to a tune of Euros 30 million or Shs 113 billion.

Another Bushenyi-Ishaka project, worth Shs 12 billion, which will draws water from a natural wetland source in Kitagata in Sheema district has already taken off with a Chinese contractor expected to complete work by October 2018. It will produce 3.1 million litres of water per day to serve Sheema, Itendiro, Kabwohe, Bushenyi and Ishaka towns, among others.

Mugisha explained that the aforementioned projects could save NWSC from the heavy cost of treating hard water from contaminated sources such as swamps. For instance, the utility spends as much as Shs 40 million every month to treat water from Nabajuzi swamp to serve Masaka municipality.

WATER FOR ALL

NWSC has also embarked on constructing public stand pipes (PSPs) that sell a jerry can for as low as Shs 37. This is in line with government’s strategy to provide access to clean water for all Ugandans by 2020.

According to Mugisha, NWSC requires up to Shs 180 billion to implement the water-for-all project in which each Local Council (LC1) village should have a PSP in the next three years.

Last week, Cheptoris commissioned NWSC model PSPs in Bubale, Mbarara district and Iyolwa and Busitema trading centres in Tororo district.



(In the second part, we shall look at the real threat of River Rwizi drying up and government’s response to save catchment areas).