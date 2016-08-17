Related Stories

More than 6,000 students admitted to tertiary institutions

The Joint Admissions Board (Jab) in the education ministry yesterday released this year’s admissions lists for tertiary institutions.

Some 6,602 students were admitted to 37 colleges and institutes countrywide, where they will pursue diploma studies on government sponsorship.

The admitted students are expected to report for their first semester from August 22, 2016, in the case of Fort Portal School of Clinical Officers. Others will open on the dates indicated in a table attached.

The Jab will post the admission lists at its main headquarters in Kampala and at the various tertiary institutions, starting today.

However, successful students have two weeks, from the start date, to redeem their place. Otherwise the place will be given to successful applicants on the supplementary admissions scheme.

Students collecting their admission letters are required to go with identity cards from their former schools, as well as their O-level and A-level result slips.

Unsuccessful students can apply for supplementary admissions at the Jab offices in Kampala from today until August 24, 2016. Those who missed out on this scheme can also apply for admission on the private scheme.

+3 #1 oceng bonny 2016-08-17 15:59
am not seeing the admission list
+1 #2 Mukasa Dan 2016-08-18 20:16
please if possible email us the list we mised a copy and we are not aware of wat next if posible i beg you email me the list thanx 4 the update
0 #3 Kulwayesu moses 2016-08-19 10:11
Requesting for the list because I missed out with the reporting table inclusive.
