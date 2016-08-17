Related Stories

Activists have condemned junior ethics minister Simon Lokodo for his crusade against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) relationships, in Uganda.
Recently, the police, led by Isaac Mugerwa, DPC Kabalagala police station stormed a private party organized by the LGBTI community at club Venom in Kabalagala, Kampala, arresting 16 people.
In a subsequent statement, minister Lokodo said the gathering was illegal as police was not aware of the party, which he alleged was aimed at promoting homosexuality. However, Frank Mugisha, the executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, said police was aware of their “pride week” festivities, which broke no law.
“There is no law that forbids us from holding parties,” said Mugisha, one of the people arrested. “The law only condemns the sexual act and there was nothing of that sort at any of our parties.”
According to Asia Russell, the executive director of Health GAP, an HIV advocacy organization, Minister Lokodo’s response was shocking.
“A cabinet minister who publicly pledges to incite criminal acts, in this case, mob violence, has no place in government,” Russell said of Lokodo’s threat to incite a mob to attack the LGBTIs if they insisted on having the gay parade.
“He is lying about the raid itself. His claim that no one was hurt and that the celebration was illegal are completely false.”
Narrating his ordeal, Mugisha, who spent about 90 minutes in police custody, said: “I was dragged and shoved under the seats of the patrol car. The policeman who sat right above me kicked me hard on my head and kept his foot on my head until we reached the police station.”
Mugisha said that one man had leapt out of the window of the fourth-floor and broken two spinal bones. The man, who did not want his identity disclosed, reportedly needs at least Shs 17m for surgery. He promised to continue dialoguing with government on issues concerning LGBTIs.
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Dear Afande Mugerwa, We have never met but I am reaching out to you as my clan ‘brother’. The Uganda Police…
Sun 14 Aug 2016 | 2 comments
Kasana-Luweero diocese Bishop Paul Ssemogerere has asked all schools across his area of jurisdiction to reject a computer-based comprehensive sexuality…
Mon 23 May 2016 | No comments
“[Ggrrrrr!] And to think that when they ask real men to step forward, you also gallantly present yourself!” One wife ‘memorably’…
Yesterday | No comments
Two weeks ago, police in Rubirizi district came in for a roasting after they released a defilement suspect, a one…
Tue 9 Aug 2016 | No comments
We as the Ugandan community are not ready and will not be in the foreseeable future to welcome the collection of backward looking, morally skewed, and sexually reversed individuals hell bent on impairing the integrity and pride of our nation
what do you do to a meeting of the thieves?
an you take it by face value? The minister was right.
Lokodo please help and continue flushing them out of our nation. We don't need them anywhere near our communities. Noway!
If i were the one, i would first of all ascertain the number of attendants, then lock them inside the building, the country would have been saved of a good number of evil men and women.
One bad tomato they say can..........., Thank you Lokodo, keep it up. .Awaiting criticisms
U DID NOT CONDEMN POLICE BRUTALITY,FATHE R LET ME INFORM YOU THAT THE ETHICS YOUR LEADING IS MEANINGLESS BCOZ THEY ARE MANY ETHICAL ISSUES NRM IS DOING BUT FOR YOU WHAT EVER THEY DO APPEARS ETHICAL,PLIZ RESIGN FORM THESE ROBBERS,MURDERS ,THIEVES OF NRM ,OR ELSE I WILL ASSUME YOUR LIKE THEM ,BOCOZ THE SAYING GOES THE ONE WHO DINS WITH ROBERS IS ALSO A ROBER.
PLIZ I ADVICE YOU TO GO TO CHURCH AND PREACH THE GOSPEL RATHER THAN WASTING TIME ON EARTHLY THINGS WHICH MAY NOT HELP YOU
Let them go and report to their mulato master in Washington. Well done Fr lokodo.
It's been known that those who protest too much have homosexual tendencies otherwise why is he obsessed with LGBT issues?.
These people have wronged no one.
Thanks!
It's amaizing that homosexuals/les bians beieve they have the right to impose their defiance of God on every body!
The Pope has not made his position clear with regard to homosexuality & Italian Catholic homos/lesbians siad openly they hope the Pope who is tolerant with them will openly recognize them one day!!!
Italian Catholic homos-lesbians know very well they cannot play with Italian man made laws-constituti on & change them as they want! BUT they believe, they can change the Bible to what they want & forc all to go along!
French president F.Hollande started office by openly defying God by manoeuvering & imposing 'marraige for all' on French without even giving chance for their democracy to function on this matter! Since then, he as been a failure worse than even N.Sarkozy! F.Hollande is today looking for help with Church leaders & was yesterday with the Pope!
The disturbing part is that these politicians who impose homosexuality-i mmoralities... on people, do not see they do not have control of any thing any more! Which means, the only one who can help us is the Creator of mankind/univers , who will finally bring an end to this nonsense going on!
Yet, until God decides to finally make his point, we must stand firm to this immoralities that will surely destroy us if we don't wake up to defend out position individually/co llectively, face to homosexuals who have no respect for God & want us to go along with them!
Who goes to prison for someone else's crime?
So why would we go to hell for defying God just because those who defy God think they have the right to drag us to that everlasting continued destruction from which even them will have no escape?!
Besides, Ugandans have tribalism to answer for before God!
Nonsense!
According the World media, Uganda is supposed to be the most dangerous country for homosexuals. I don`t think it is as this story proves so.
Okey , it is not good that the party was raided and so on ; but how dangerous is that compared to what happens to Ugandans that are beaten just because the cheer as Besigye drives by in his car ?
Last week , Lawyers that had gone to defend the rights of victims of Police brutality were threatened and almost lynched by goons that were paid by the Police .
While some of us would like to try and understand what homosexual people have to go through in some countries , it becomes difficult to get past the double-standard s and the arrogance that are displayed by homosexual people themselves .
For some reason yet unknown to some of us , they tend to think that their rights are more important than the rights of everybody else`s.
The fact that they can arrange a party in Kampala and indentify themselves without being arrested for that proves a point : Uganda is very far from being the most dangerous place for homosexuals .
Lets just say that it is one of the unfriendly places if one is a homosexual .
I would suggest to Asia Russell to look beyond his sexuality just for a day. He will then be able to see real "shocking" things that Ugandans and Africans are subjected to .
These people persecuting gay people are the very same people who cry that they are discriminated against!
The Government has no business in people's private lives.
Even murders deserve to be protected by law.
But , we need to differenciate between persecution and prohibition.
I happen to live is a country that prohibits me from doing what my relatives in Uganda are allowed to do: marry several wives at one time.
In the societies / countries where a man can marry a man ; where a woman can marry another woman , one is still prohibited by law to marry more than one person at a time . It this case , no one is forwardi
But was only reminding Sam that we live is a world of hypocricy . It is in that world where Western powers that attack Uganda`s record on some social issues become the same countries that proudly associate and trade with middle-eastern nations that have worse records than Uganda as regards protection of human rights and individual freedoms and dignity.
I wanted to inform Sam that there are well known countries where Asia Rusell would not be just "persecuted" for what he stands for , but would be executed if he tried to arrange a party like the ones he is complaining about .
I was telling him that Uganda`s Lakodo might be a nasty Minister, but he is not as dangerous as some religious and cultural leaders somewhere else.
Just to add that French president who believed being elected leader of French, he had all rights to impose anything on French & beyond borders: he named a homosexual as dimpomate to Rome!!!
Rome rejected this & French president said Rome had no right to dictate what French president does!!!
Yet, a few days ago, after seeing France is in nightmare with islamists, F. Hollande went to talk to the Pope to get comfort-a listening ear!!!
Thanks!
Next time they will tell us those born through man-woman relation are not normal!
But the ones they fabricate in tubes-the babies they pay poor women to bear for them after masturbating in tubes then their sperms intected in these poor women who need money, are the ones normal!
Thanks!
These very people who want Ugandans to defy God by accepting homosexuality are the WORST Hypocrites:
They know Ugandans are oppressed-slave s under the worst dictatorhips the world has ever seen because of TRIBALISM, yet non of these so called defenders of homosexuals who defy God have come out to condemn Ugandans for being Tribalists, thus letting Museveni go on!
But of course if they came to give the right help to Ugandans, then Ugandans would throw Museveni out just through Unity, then they, those who condemn Ugandans for rejecting homosexuality would lost hope of being free to come in to openly rape our children!
Don't we see countries that legalized homosexuaity live nightmare when it comes to child protection? Children don't play even on public grounds without surveillance because these monster would abduct them-rape them-kill them!!!
Even migrants taken in developed countries that embrace homosexuality never leave their children alone wit social workers-benevol ents... for fear their boys-girls would be abused sexually!
The only decent-human help Ugandans need is "to be isolated-told off for Tribalism that is keeping Museveni in power, thus making each Uganda child prey to these goons looking for their inhuman satisfaction in countries that have no means to bring them to justice-no means to progtect their children against them when they lure them with biscuits-sweets ...!
Yet, these countries that embrace homosexuality are also the ones where homos have females sexual partners & lesbians have male sexual partners!
So, what is the difference between Uganda polygamy & what goes on in developed world?
We also find men who were married to women & have cildren later divorce to live their homosexual lives because they woke up to find they are homos!
Even these children have been given no choice to this kind of life where the father is now another mans wife & the mother is another womans husband!
How many of these children will be so sick of all this dirt & become criminals later just to releave their silent pain face to a world that has no limit-no control?
My dad once took a second wife because this is what is normal, yet, he couldn't look at himself with respect after & just let the second women go!
He later told us if any of us got married to a married man, she should never invite him to it! The sad part is that he never even went to claim the son he got through this relation! But the boy came for dad's burial!
The victims of modern freedom of speech-modern living are our own children & we just ignor this fact while these so called humanists deafen us with "Humanity-Freed om-Liberty..."!
Thanks!
Such a shame that these Western democracies do not realize Ugandans are 1 of few people who would never even think of bombing-heading -running them over with trucks!
If they came in to 'kick us in the ass to UNITE against Museveni, we will even welcome/thank them because then, Ugandans will know for sure they are not their own enemies!
Museveni is abusing an entire people because he's not from any tribe in Uganda! Museveni is kind of middle man keeping suspicious Ugandans apart from one another, while the dictator uses developed countries to endorse his evil rule-work with him!
The only help Ugandans need from developed countries is recognition that now that Ugandans have rejected armed struggle, the peace in the country can only be decent-Godly... if these countries give the right help i.e, reject Ugandans for Tribalism & not for homosexuality that serves no child-no poor-no illiterate... in the country!
Would it be too much if developed coountries give the right help that cost them no money but will give chance to throw the dictator out & give chance for Ugandans to restart economy & be able to help the poor-illiterate-children?
Developed countries go in lands at war with such mess/destructio n, but cannot just urge-help-encou rage Ugandans to 'end tribalism' that is the only obstacle to any start of humanity in the country! And they talk of humanity when they go in war torn lands with bullets-air bombings that they cannot control!
But they come in each time homosexuals who have no problems with money & live in their own world turning blind eyes-deaf ears to sufferings all around!!!
I have not forgotten the child that was sexually abused by a Ugandan homosexual: was it not the yelling in pain that brought people to the boy's rescue? Which activists came in to even say this is bad-evil-abuse?
Ugandans are in lockdown-under the most evilish dictatorship the world has ever seen but all these so called activists-human ists... think of is Ugandans being turned into homosexuals!
Ugandans MUST wake up & Unite to throw Musvevni out because if they don't, their suffering under the dictator is just entertainment for activists-human ists-developed countries who see no danger in Museveni going on for another 30 years, for them this is justified because Ugandans reject homosexuality while tribalism is all right & acceptable for them!
But if tribalism in Uganda is non of their business, then homoexuality in Uganda should be non of their business too!
They accept tribalism in Uganda but do not accept rejection of homosexuality by Ugandans? Who elected them to decide for Ugandans?
Ugandans must stop this senseless situation by Uniting to throw Museveni out then be masters on their land to decide how they want to be governed & do normal business with those who will respect us while we will continue to respect them & not impose our tribalism on them!
Thanks!
As long as Ugandans stay divided instead of Uniting to throw Museveni out, any goon-any hypocrite will take chance to humiliate us by telling us all the dirty things to do while leaving out the good things that can help us be a decent people free to make our own rules-decide our destiny-control our natural resources...dev elope our country & be in position to defend such dirt thrown at us at will as if it's their right to humiliate us-dictate what we should do or not!
Not forgedtting Ugandans don't bomb them-don't run them over with trucks-don't beahd them... which make us a people toothless & can be trampled on by any demons who call themselves activists!
Survival in today world means you MUST be able to defend your self-be in control of your country & it's natural recources otherwise you become a punching bag where any so called activist will release his-her frustration knowing there will be no recpecussion!
Would any activist say things they say on Ugandans in Egypt-Sudan-Alg eria-Tunisia-Sy ria-Iraq-Afggan istan..., where they go with tails between legs-measured words...with humility?