Related Stories

An outbreak of yellow fever that has killed hundreds of people in central Africa could spread across the world, an international children’s charity warned on Tuesday.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda’s neighbor to the west, declared a yellow fever epidemic in June after the hemorrhaging virus spread from Angola, where at least 360 people have died since last December in the worst outbreak in decades.
A wide effort to bring the outbreak under control by vaccinating more than 10 million people in DRC was due to start this week after delays due to shortages of vaccine and syringes. “There is no known cure for yellow fever and it could go global,” said Save the Children’s country director for DRC,Heather Kerr, in a statement.
The yellow fever vaccine takes one year to manufacture. Save the Children said there are only seven million emergency vaccines after stocks were depleted in a series of outbreaks earlier this year.
World Health Organisation (WHO) advisers have recommended using a fifth of the standard dose of vaccine in the event of a global shortage - enough to immunize temporarily but not to give lifelong immunity.
“We’ve got to urgently reach as many children and families as we can with the supplies that are left, and this is the only way we are able to do that right now,” Kerr said.
The WHO aims to vaccinate 8.5 million people in Congo’s capital Kinshasa and 3.4 million in DRC’s border areas before the onset of the rainy season in October, to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases spreading.
A total of 269 suspected cases and 16 deaths have been reported in DRC as of August 8, WHO said.
COL IBRAHIM YUSUF ABIRIGA, is the MP for Arua municipality. A colourful dresser, Abiriga is a former rebel with the…
Mon 15 Aug 2016 | 5 comments
Nakivubo stadium was draped in yellow last Friday when Coach Mike Mutebi and his KCCA FC side celebrated the league…
Mon 30 May 2016 | 1 comments
I congratulate you upon becoming the youth MP for Eastern Uganda. However, during our campaigns, we promised and pledged to work…
Yesterday | No comments
It is just over a fortnight before The Cranes take on Comoros in a Nations Cup qualifier but the anticipation…
Wed 17 Aug 2016 | No comments
Coach Mike Mutebi and his newly-crowned 2015/16 league champions KCCA FC continue their chase for the elusive league and cup…
Wed 8 Jun 2016 | 1 comments
Unless Africans wake up to make Education for All a National Interest/obliga tion, there is no way Africans will be able to contain, on long term, infections like this one!
Agriculture goes hand in hand with Education & these 2 cannot be individual-fami ly matters in a country like Uganda-DRCongo. ..they can only be National Interests financed-sponso red-subsidized. .. by government!
China even woke up to bolster its Universities!
It's pathetic that World Health Organization is practically helpless because United Nations failed its duty in ensuring good governance in the world to make sure Education gets to each & every child & not just a priviladged few in badly ruled countries!
Not to forget that these badly ruled countries are memebers of UN!