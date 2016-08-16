Related Stories

Govt condemns, regrets pro-Kayihura demonstration Written by OUR REPORTER

Even more pressure is mounting on the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura as government today, Tuesday through the ministry of Internal Affairs condemned the recent actions of his supporters at Makindye court.

Last week on August 10, anti-Kayihura protestors held a demonstration at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court, threatening to lynch lawyers who had filed a case against the police chief.

Kayihura was sued and summoned to court over police officers involvement in the ruthless beating of opposition politician Kizza Besigye supporters in Makindye last month. Kayihura initially applauded the beatings as one of the new police operational procedure in keeping processions and demonstrations off city roads.

In a statement issued today by minister Jeje Odongo, the ministry of Internal Affairs says it “does not condone or support unlawful demonstrations, processions or gatherings.

The ministry regrets the unfortunate incident at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on 10th August, 2016 and condemns the gathering as interference with the constitutional duty of the courts and judicial officers and an unlawful limitation on the enjoyment of the rights and freedoms of others under article 43 of the Constitution."

Adding: The government regrets the above incidents but also takes note of similar incidents in the past and will take measures to ensure that these are not repeated again and no person or group of people shall be allowed to interfere with the court’s duty to dispense justice”, the statement reads in part.

The statement goes further to say that the ministry of Internal Affairs “does not condone or support unlawful use of force against civilians. The constitutional duty of the Uganda Police Force is; a) to protect life and property; b) to preserve law and order; c) to prevent and detect crime and d) to cooperate with the civilian authority and the population generally.

Odongo however cautions Ugandans to acknowledge and build the Police force and “be wary of some forces that are bent on weakening this very story state institution.

While police has since come out to support the demonstrators, saying they sought for and got permission to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and the Uganda Law Society also condemned the demonstration as “unacceptable” and an attack on the Judiciary in an attempt to “intimidate” judicial officials.

The minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire recently said that Kayihura must subject himself to the judicial process and appear before the courts to defend himself.

Minister of Disaster Preparedness & Refugee Hillary Onek through his twitter account @hillaryonek (now deleted) called on the ‘ruling elite class’ to let the judicial process take its course instead of mobilizing 'goons' to protest against the prosecution of Gen Kayihura.

Former deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Julius Odwee who served Uganda Police Force for more than 30 years before retiring in 2011, called on his former boss Kayihura to resign from his position until he is cleared by the courts.

Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairperson for Lubaga division and Capt Njuba, a former NRA bush war fighter have defended the actions of pro-Kayihura supporters.