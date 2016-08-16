Related Stories

Even more pressure is mounting on the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura as government today, Tuesday through the ministry of Internal Affairs condemned the recent actions of his supporters at Makindye court.
Last week on August 10, anti-Kayihura protestors held a demonstration at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court, threatening to lynch lawyers who had filed a case against the police chief.
Kayihura was sued and summoned to court over police officers involvement in the ruthless beating of opposition politician Kizza Besigye supporters in Makindye last month. Kayihura initially applauded the beatings as one of the new police operational procedure in keeping processions and demonstrations off city roads.
In a statement issued today by minister Jeje Odongo, the ministry of Internal Affairs says it “does not condone or support unlawful demonstrations, processions or gatherings.
The ministry regrets the unfortunate incident at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on 10th August, 2016 and condemns the gathering as interference with the constitutional duty of the courts and judicial officers and an unlawful limitation on the enjoyment of the rights and freedoms of others under article 43 of the Constitution."
Adding: The government regrets the above incidents but also takes note of similar incidents in the past and will take measures to ensure that these are not repeated again and no person or group of people shall be allowed to interfere with the court’s duty to dispense justice”, the statement reads in part.
The statement goes further to say that the ministry of Internal Affairs “does not condone or support unlawful use of force against civilians. The constitutional duty of the Uganda Police Force is; a) to protect life and property; b) to preserve law and order; c) to prevent and detect crime and d) to cooperate with the civilian authority and the population generally.
Odongo however cautions Ugandans to acknowledge and build the Police force and “be wary of some forces that are bent on weakening this very story state institution.
While police has since come out to support the demonstrators, saying they sought for and got permission to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and the Uganda Law Society also condemned the demonstration as “unacceptable” and an attack on the Judiciary in an attempt to “intimidate” judicial officials.
The minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire recently said that Kayihura must subject himself to the judicial process and appear before the courts to defend himself.
Minister of Disaster Preparedness & Refugee Hillary Onek through his twitter account @hillaryonek (now deleted) called on the ‘ruling elite class’ to let the judicial process take its course instead of mobilizing 'goons' to protest against the prosecution of Gen Kayihura.
Former deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Julius Odwee who served Uganda Police Force for more than 30 years before retiring in 2011, called on his former boss Kayihura to resign from his position until he is cleared by the courts.
Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairperson for Lubaga division and Capt Njuba, a former NRA bush war fighter have defended the actions of pro-Kayihura supporters.
Kayihoror knows the lawyers prosecuting him have a strong case and that the evidence is so overwhelming that he stands a greater chance of being found guilty.
He condoned the crime in a press conference himself. The prosecution could not have better evidence.
A guilty verdict de legitimatizes Kayihoror's credibility as a leader of Uganda police force.
How do we have our police force led by a convict? How do his subordinates salute and take orders from a criminal?
How does he discipline subordinates accused of similar crimes? The list is long...that rope is tough to hang on.
Snubbing parliament and intimidating courts of law in an attempt to show contempt is the worst crime a law enforcement agent can commit. Heis in HOT POOP!
In other words, these guys are just occupying space: because they only live to eat; they don't have the essential brain and conscience of their own: It is as if Gen Jeje did not see and hear how Gen Kayihura demonstrated and commended the dirty dozens (police) for brutalizing Dr. Besigye's supporters; and how the Makindye Chief Magistrate Court was mobbed.
Too powerful indeed but read our history; right from 1986 and see how many have been put out of action. Where is Rwigyema, if you knew him at all?
How powerful was he? I think you can fill in other names over the years. The art has been perfected to great effect.So who is Kaihura after all? Ha he not played his most important role?
Is he not a liability for now? What do you do with liabilities especially if they should nurture undesirable dreams? So, dreaming can, provided no one interprets the dream to the only one king maker in good time.
Sir, that is a good summary. The big question that remains now is: Does KK have the guts to undertake "what it takes" to recue himself from that tight corner as his soft options are fast dwindling?
Time might not be on his side though since, as would be expected, soon his wings might be clipped too short for him to use them for that. He is indeed in Hot Poop, whatever that means.
Now that you lost elections, you are polluting waters to make any trouble possible and to catch a pray.
You are truly, but truly losers and IDIOTS~!!!!