Related Stories

Just a day after Education minister Janet Kataaha Museveni met students of Makerere, President Museveni is also set later today to meet non-teaching staff and members of the University Council to discuss the current standoff that has led to the indefinite closure of the university.

Makerere, initially scheduled to open on August 6, has remained closed over an ongoing strike by non-teaching staff of public universities who are striking over their salary enhancement and arrears – all amounting to about Shs 56bn.

The opening dates have been deferred twice following a failed negotiated deal between government and the non-teaching staff. Government says the money will be paid in the next quarter this FY through a supplementary budget since it was never budgeted for but the striking workers insist on immediate payment.

The University Council had scheduled a meeting early today to discuss the possibility of opening the university without the non-teaching staff. This was in line with an assurance given yesterday by the Education minister Janet that the university would open today, Tuesday.

However, the meeting was called off. Makerere University secretary Charles Barugahare announced that the meeting that was to begin at 8:30am had been postponed without delving into details.



Dr Charles Wana Etyem, the chairperson of Makerere University Council says that the president requested to meet a 12-member team from the non-teaching staff together with council members today. The meeting, he says will take place at State House in Entebbe.



The acting vice chancellor Dr Ernest Okello Ogwang this morning said that the council, as the supreme governing body of the institution, is working tirelessly to reopen the university.



"It is in the interest of the university to open. Everyone in public, students and lecturers are getting concerned. We only have to wait for council to meet and decide," Dr Ogwang said.



The university was closed indefinitely following the public universities non-teaching staff industrial action now into its third week.





