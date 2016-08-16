Related Stories

Museveni to meet Makerere University staff over strike

Written by URN
Created: 16 August 2016
President Museveni

Just a day after Education minister Janet Kataaha Museveni met students of Makerere, President Museveni is also set later today to meet non-teaching staff and members of the University Council to discuss the current standoff that has led to the indefinite closure of the university.

Makerere, initially scheduled to open on August 6, has remained closed over an ongoing strike by non-teaching staff of public universities who are striking over their salary enhancement and arrears – all amounting to about Shs 56bn.

The opening dates have been deferred twice following a failed negotiated deal between government and the non-teaching staff. Government says the money will be paid in the next quarter this FY through a supplementary budget since it was never budgeted for but the striking workers insist on immediate payment.

The University Council had scheduled a meeting early today to discuss the possibility of opening the university without the non-teaching staff. This was in line with an assurance given yesterday by the Education minister Janet that the university would open today, Tuesday.

However, the meeting was called off. Makerere University secretary Charles Barugahare announced that the meeting that was to begin at 8:30am had been postponed without delving into details.

Dr Charles Wana Etyem, the chairperson of Makerere University Council says that the president requested to meet a 12-member team from the non-teaching staff together with council members today.  The meeting, he says will take place at State House in Entebbe.

The acting vice chancellor Dr Ernest Okello Ogwang this morning said that the council, as the supreme governing body of the institution, is working tirelessly to reopen the university.

"It is in the interest of the university to open. Everyone in public, students and lecturers are getting concerned. We only have to wait for council to meet and decide," Dr Ogwang said.

The university was closed indefinitely following the public universities non-teaching staff industrial action now into its third week.


Comments   

+4 #1 Concerned Ugandan 2016-08-16 14:32
Whereas I feel sorry for the students caught up in this but it must be understood that this is the sum total of all the years of lies and campaign rhetoric!

M7s persistent lies and rhetoric are catching up with him! Let the non-teaching staff stand firm!

You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time but you cannot fool ALL of the people ALL of the time!
+3 #2 Godfrey Wanz 2016-08-16 14:52
Uganda's "Number One" enemy for her under development is Mr M7.

Therefore, there's no justifiable reasons as to why he should meet striking Makerere University staff?

Unless, he's going to remind them once more to go back to their villages to rear goats as he did to Teachers some few years.

M7, family and his in laws have done more harm than good to our "Motherland" beloved Country Uganda "Pearl of Africa", FG&MYC.
-1 #3 Twebaze Francis 2016-08-16 15:48
Meanwhile let's wait for the outcome of the meeting later today.

We hope it'll deal a final blow on the impasse.
+3 #4 ResurrectedAminDada 2016-08-16 18:31
It does not surprise any careful observer to notice that the 30 years M7 and NRM has been in government have been spent just "playing/foolin g Ugandans round about."

Now realising that old age is catching up with him, M7 starts any fooling game: "hakuna mchezo."

So by inference Mr. M7 you admit and confess that you have done non-service to Ugandans for all the while you have been president?

After having played around with the country, do you still have the moral right to rule the country? Would it not be honest for you to resign, (soft landing), and go home honourably and peacefully look after your cattle?

What will happen if your are forcibly pushed out by an over zealous fan of the slogan "hakuna mchezo" and is fed with your ccontinous lies?

How dare you lie without shame to those who are truly more educated than you are and the country needs them more than for you? University staff (teaching and non) are a country's tools of production but political leaders are a nation's liabilities.
+3 #5 Kamudingisa 2016-08-16 18:33
Mr Museveni's penchant for dousing out fires everywhere weakens the institutions charged with designing and implementing policies.

Also, his intervention in the first test of his newly appointed minister (and wife) is a vote of confidence in his wife and himself.

If out of the 36,000 enrolled students, only 6,000 are paid for by taxpayers, the money paid by the 30,000 students should be put on the chopping bloc to be diced and apportioned accordingly.

Also, it is imperative that to have an inbuilt annual increment that takes inflation into account, subject to performance evaluation.

Such small increments can assuage the staff instead of waiting for years until the staff get agitated and strike.
+5 #6 Temangalo 2016-08-16 20:04
Let the non-teaching staff stand firm and continue with the strike until all their demands are met and immediately.

I would even add that the Medical staff who requested better pay and instead they got a lecture the Museveni should go on strike, including the teachers who are short changed all the time.

Museveni and his corrupt zealous supporters live outlandish life on the backs of these hardworking Ugandans!

It is time for hardworking Ugandans to realize that their work and living conditions can never improve under this corrupt government of Museveni who only cares about himself and family and his the cronies who are relatives.
+2 #7 Grant 2016-08-17 01:04
WHAT IS HE GOING TO SAY THAT HE HAS NOT SAID ALREADY A THOUSAND TIMES?

THE BEST THING HE CAN DO FOR OUR EDUCATION SYSTEM AND ALL THE OTHER INSITITUTIONS IS FOR MUSEVENI TO RESIGN AND TAKE HIS WIFE AND ENTIRE FAMILY WITH HIM.

THAT IS WHEN THE COUNTRY WILL START TO RECOVER INCLUDING MAKERERE AND THE OTHERS!
+1 #8 christiano ziko 2016-08-17 02:11
Life el presidente ykm is bell bent to rule Ugandans til their future ancestors grow acute grey hairs up their butts, he won't let go until that dude in dark clothing and a sickle pays him a visit.

Desperado despots determined to hang on no matter what. Sad.
0 #9 Zaitun 2016-08-17 09:23
He wants to bill out non performing businessmen, but can not do anything to salvage our University.

Yet he spent billions of shillings on a useless election that has left many open-mouthed.

Our taxes, taxes we paid to ameliorate health, education, road ... services had been openly stolen to feed pigs commanded by Mr Piggy.

What a sinking country Uganda has become. It troubles me to realize that our sufferings are aided and promoted by those in whom we try to seek help- the so-called western democratic governments whose only interests lie in keeping these bands of thieves in power to feed and supply them natural resources.
0 #10 umukosi 2016-08-17 17:23
The master micro manager at it again. Anything this man interferes with has to fail because that is not how to govern.

Does he know anything about man hours. He thinks he alone can solve all the problems.

Now with his mediocre family running the show, there is nothing you can expect from them because they the lack the mental capacity to foster development. Fellow Ugandan even if we gave these goons 200 years to occupy Uganda, we shall never advance under them!
+1 #11 Mubiru 2016-08-17 18:23
When Museveni appoints people he expects them to execute their responsibilitie s effectively but if they fail, then why blame the man to involve him self in areas where his appointees miserably fail?

Without referring to Makerere in particular (the Chancellor and his vice are in my view suitable) because of endemic tribalism and nepotism third grade people are given jobs for which they are not competently qualified, while the unconnected well qualified Ugandans are jobless, resulting in Museveni's being the "master of all trades".

However the man needs a break. Theresa May who has just become Brtitain's Prime minister is on a two weeks break hiking in Switzerland yet Museveni who "ate" in 1986 when Thereza May was still a college student has never had one because he believes that without him Uganda might cease to exist.

Due to the method of appointments and selection based mainly on competence. and qualifications Thereza May is freely enjoying her holidays knowing very well that the staff she left behind can't disappoint her.

Bwana Museveni even our Creator had a holiday on the 7th day and you can't be above human frailty and feebleness and continue to be as effective as you were 30 yrs ago. In any case third world countries whose leaders never go on holidays are as ever stagnantly glued in their third world class.
0 #12 naanka 2016-08-18 13:08
These people are soooooooooooooo oooooooooooo useless to the country!!!!!

What more can they loot?????
