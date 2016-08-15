Related Stories

Student shot dead during Arsenal-Liverpool match fight

Written by URN
Details
Created: 15 August 2016
St Mary's College Rushoroza. Photo: courtesey

A student of St Mary's College Rushoroza in Kabale municipality was shot dead during a fracas involving supporters of two English Premier League clubs.

Allan Ntunguka, 17 was yesterday, Sunday evening shot dead by a police officer as students watched a premier league football match between Arsenal and Liverpool in the school's dining hall.

The deceased is a senior five student and a resident of Nyaruhanga in Ikumba sub-county, Rubanda district.

According to the school head teacher, Remegio Byamukama, a fight erupted at around 7pm when a group of senior three students allegedly stormed the dining hall and forcefully occupied the front seats that were already occupied by senior six students for a better view of the screen. 

Byamukama says the teachers on duty tried to restore order in vain which forced them to alert the Police for help. On arrival, Police Constable Job Musawo, attached to Rushoroza Police post in Kabale municipality, opened fire and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the right shoulder.

Ntunguka was rushed to Rushoroza Health Centre IV, and later referred to Kabale regional referral hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi Region, says that after the incident Musawo took off. Maate says police has kicked off investigations adding that the officer will be charged accordingly.

He also warns police officers to be extra careful while conducting such operations in order to avoid loss of lives. The case has been registered at Kabale police station under file number SD42/14/08/2016.

 

 

Comments   

+3 #1 WADADA rogers 2016-08-15 17:07
Stupid students, they died for nothing, nobody in the arsenal cycles knows them, not even the players.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #2 Kabinda 2016-08-15 17:10
Why do you go to unarmed children with live ammunition?

These terrorist Kayihoror mob should be disbanded. That is not law enforcement that is murder.

You kill an unarmed teenager in school and you are not even put on leave without pay or detained?

Really? Uganda has no police.This is NRM militia running amok yet again. Did the Kitata thug not have a finger on this?
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #3 ricardo nyanza 2016-08-15 17:32
Really mr museveni ur proving that Africans are animals. You shoot someone's child because of a fight at school???

In any case these militias now know that their chief militia boss wouldn't touch them as he relies on them now to cling on. When are Ugandans gonna put an end to this I wonder.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #4 Kabinda 2016-08-15 20:17
Quoting WADADA rogers:
Stupid students, they died for nothing, nobody in the arsenal cycles knows them, not even the players.


That is being worse than a heartless pig.

Did the boy die in the hands of his friends?

Was he defying your terrorist police who shot and killed him?

Was he in any way said to be the aggressor even among those fighting?

Being the usual dunderhead,you rush to the conclusion he was guilty and blame him for his death...how stupid!

What is wrong with liking any sport or team? That Kyankwanzi crap is messing you up.
Quote | Report to administrator
+3 #5 Lysol 2016-08-15 21:22
Quoting WADADA rogers:
Stupid students, they died for nothing, nobody in the arsenal cycles knows them, not even the players.


The culture of wasting time by many Ugandans, by watching those premier league matches which have nothing to do with Ugandans is a complete shame..

It gives the false impression that one is living in those rich European countries and yet they are surrounded by poverty.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #6 Shaki 2016-08-15 21:44
Quoting Kabinda:
Quoting WADADA rogers:
Stupid students, they died for nothing, nobody in the arsenal cycles knows them, not even the players.


That is being worse than a heartless pig.

Did the boy die in the hands of his friends?

Was he defying your terrorist police who shot and killed him?

Was he in any way said to be the aggressor even among those fighting?

Being the usual dunderhead,you rush to the conclusion he was guilty and blame him for his death...how stupid!

What is wrong with liking any sport or team? That Kyankwanzi crap is messing you up.


Thanks Kabinda for putting Wadada in his place for uttering ssuch nonsense.

Why shoot unarmed individual who has not even endangered this thug's (so-called police officer) life? You don't restore order by shooting.

It doesn't make sense even the police claim that it was a stray bullet. There shouldn't have been bullets used at all. Full stop.
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #7 makebe 2016-08-16 00:03
Sports and gambling activism is the order of business in Uganda.

When did senior three students start any agonizing senior six students?

This just shows that our whole country starting from the top to the bottom is upside down and on a collision course.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #8 sheila shop.ug 2016-08-16 11:26
Why would police have to take a gun fight to a school?

That is just disappointing and a real pity.
Quote | Report to administrator
AIRTEL UNLIMITED
UNAA
NIRA
Ntinda View Apartments

Related Stories