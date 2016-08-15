Related Stories

Student shot dead during Arsenal-Liverpool match fight Written by URN

St Mary's College Rushoroza. Photo: courtesey

A student of St Mary's College Rushoroza in Kabale municipality was shot dead during a fracas involving supporters of two English Premier League clubs.

Allan Ntunguka, 17 was yesterday, Sunday evening shot dead by a police officer as students watched a premier league football match between Arsenal and Liverpool in the school's dining hall.

The deceased is a senior five student and a resident of Nyaruhanga in Ikumba sub-county, Rubanda district.

According to the school head teacher, Remegio Byamukama, a fight erupted at around 7pm when a group of senior three students allegedly stormed the dining hall and forcefully occupied the front seats that were already occupied by senior six students for a better view of the screen.

Byamukama says the teachers on duty tried to restore order in vain which forced them to alert the Police for help. On arrival, Police Constable Job Musawo, attached to Rushoroza Police post in Kabale municipality, opened fire and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the right shoulder.

Ntunguka was rushed to Rushoroza Health Centre IV, and later referred to Kabale regional referral hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi Region, says that after the incident Musawo took off. Maate says police has kicked off investigations adding that the officer will be charged accordingly.

He also warns police officers to be extra careful while conducting such operations in order to avoid loss of lives. The case has been registered at Kabale police station under file number SD42/14/08/2016.