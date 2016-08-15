Related Stories

Why Saleh is becoming so powerful Written by OBSERVER TEAM

De facto number 2? Gen Salim Saleh

Is Gen Saleh the de facto number 2?

Out of the public eye, Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, better known as Salim Saleh, is executing more and more critical assignments for his brother, President Museveni.

An Observer analysis of the configuration of power after February’s controversial general elections shows that Saleh has emerged as the most powerful man after Museveni. Although he has always seemed to enjoy a ‘most-favoured’ status in the president’s circles, Saleh appears to have benefitted from the falling out of Museveni and former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.

Until he was kicked out of government in September 2014, Mbabazi was so powerful he saw himself as the next president. But now, from sorting out agriculture, tackling boda boda wars in Kampala, wooing opposition to join cabinet, listening to businessmen desperate for bailouts to calming disgruntled politicians, Salim Saleh has become the president’s ‘Mr Fix it’.

One question is why Museveni, with a vice president, prime minister and 78 ministers should resort to a retired army general operating out of a suburban lodging facility. Indeed, political and public administration experts warned last week that Saleh’s growing influence points to further entrenching of family rule, with grave implications for the growth of institutional governance in the country.



OPERATION KAMPALA

As The Observer has previously reported, Salim Saleh played a critical role in assembling the current cabinet (See Cabinet: How Museveni got the opposition in, The Observer, June 8, 2016 and MPs, ministers lobby Gen Saleh for jobs, The Observer, June 3, 2016). He was the one who got people like Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi (DP) and Beti Kamya (UFA) into the NRM government.

But Saleh did not stop at that. He seems to be on an orchestrated campaign to neutralize opposition politicians in greater Kampala, and thereby take whatever spark is left in the defiance campaign championed by former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye. It is this goal that has morphed into what is informally called ‘Operation Kampala’.

It should be noted that with the exception of Kampala Central, the opposition won all parliamentary constituencies in Kampala. The opposition also overwhelmed the NRM during local council elections in Kampala district.

So, from his base at the swanky Serene Suites in Mutundwe, a Kampala suburb, Saleh has been working overtime to change this grim picture. And it is not just about telling KCCA boss Jennifer Musisi to try and work with the Erias Lukwago-led elected leaders in the city.

Instead, we have established that Saleh is reaching out to key opposition leaders in and around the city, telling them to ‘cooperate’ with the NRM despite their political differences. Saleh has been greatly aided by the mobilization acumen of Muhammad Nsereko, the independent Kampala Central MP.

Once tagged an “NRM rebel MP”, Nsereko’s role in the operation has been simple: deliver opposition MPs and other politicians to Saleh for discussions. The Observer could not readily speak to Saleh, but a source close to the general went on the defensive when asked about the meetings.

“His main interest is in reconciling Ugandans and the leadership in Kampala,” the source said at the weekend, implying that whatever Saleh was doing was noble.

Multiple sources said that through Nsereko, Saleh has met several Greater Kampala MPs and agreed on a working relationship. Saleh reportedly urges the MPs not to overly criticise government programmes, and to dissuade their supporters from participating in political demonstrations, especially led by Dr Kizza Besigye.

Some of the MPs we spoke to flatly denied ever meeting Saleh, with one of them saying this information was a plot by his political rivals to destroy him.



FAMILY RULE

But in those meetings, the MPs are reported to also have discussed personal challenges, ranging from debts (arising from the money-guzzling election campaign) to worthy means of transport. According to a reliable source, Saleh listened ‘sympathetically’ to the MPs’ problems – an euphemism for giving them money or funding any “wealth-creation” projects they come up with.

At least three opposition politicians told The Observer that they were aware of Saleh’s project, but pointed out that such meetings are neither documented nor openly admitted by participants. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said he had heard about Saleh’s activities “in rumours” but had not confirmed them.

Asked about media reports that he, too, had met Saleh, Lukwago dismissed them as lies peddled by his opponents. Other sources close to Saleh, however, said Lukwago had been approached by Saleh’s intermediaries without success. In early May, Saleh reportedly invited Lukwago for a meeting with KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi to discuss how leaders can work together.

Lukwago, we are told, refused. He feared that his supporters could think he had been compromised. Lukwago is adamant Saleh’s approach will fail because it does not address the critical concerns of the people.

“When you give a few people money, how does that solve the problems of the people they lead?” Lukwago said last week.

Lukwago described Saleh’s increasingly prominent role as further evidence of power being concentrated in the first family.

“The wife is the minister of education, the son is the army commander, now it is Saleh who is trying to solve the problems of Kampala,” Lukwago wondered.

But according to Dr Moses Khisa, an Observer columnist and teacher of political science at Northwestern University in the United States, it is not surprising that an ageing African president appears to trust his brother more. In fact, he says, as early as the bush-war days, Museveni tended to give key assignments to Saleh, who has a daring, end-justifies-the-means character.

Khisa says that in some influential circles, General Saleh is now regarded as the de facto vice president, although the de jure (official) vice president is Edward Ssekandi.

Quoting the political scientist Francis Fukuyama, Khisa says that it is natural for human beings to favour their relatives – or in the African context, tribesmen – especially in critical times. But according to Fukuyama, author of The Origins of Political Order, modern state-building is supposed to replace family-ties politics with meritocratic systems. Fukuyama also observes that kinship-based power relations tend to reassert themselves in periods of political decay.



POLITICAL DECAY?

The reference to decay is intriguing, coming at a time when former allies, such as Amama Mbabazi, Amanya Mushega, Mugisha Muntu, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, have fallen out with Museveni citing political misrule.

Dr Gerald Kagambirwe Karyeija is an associate professor of public administration at Uganda Management Institute. Asked to comment on Saleh’s overarching influence, Dr Karyeija says it could be that Museveni is genuinely concerned about service delivery and wants his brother to help bridge the gap between politics and administration.

“General Saleh seems to be respected by people across the political divide and he is believed to be very powerful – maybe only second to the president,” Karyeija said on Saturday. “So, people believe that when he tells you something, you can take his word.”

To contextualize Saleh’s power, Karyeija refers to the American professor Allen Schick, who argues that many developing countries have informal political systems that seem to be more powerful than formal ones. The danger with informal power centres like Saleh’s, Karyeija suggests, is that they undermine and can even weaken formal government structures.

Hence by vesting immense power, resources and trust in his brother, Museveni potentially ends up undermining formal systems that would have matured to address the same challenges.

“Informal systems may fix things in the short run but they are not sustainable; in the long run, state institutions have to take over those roles,” Karyeija told us.

Other than the August 11 burst-up between Lukwago and Kampala minister Beti Kamya in parliament, Saleh is reportedly happy with the relative harmony at KCCA. He has therefore shifted base to Ntare hill in Mbarara to resolve the misunderstandings amongst the local leadership and further monitor Operation Wealth Creation. He has been meeting former ministers and MPs as well as other politicians who lost in the February elections.

Some of the politicians go looking for him but he has also looked up some few that he has given roles under OWC.

“He wants to help calm the political tempers and that is why all those he has met, he has been telling them that they can survive outside politics because not everybody can be in political leadership,” a source said.

Dr Khisa argues that people would appreciate the full implications of Saleh’s activities if Museveni prematurely left the political stage. According to the Constitution, the vice president would assume the presidency. The question would be, which vice president? Official vice president Ssekandi or de facto vice president Saleh?



