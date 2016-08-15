Related Stories

Capt Njuba defends Gen Kale Kayihura Written by Siraje Lubwama

In the wake of the growing public anger at the invasion of Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court by Gen Kale Kayihura supporters, the embattled Police chief has found an ally in Captain Gertrude Njuba. Dozens of protesters demonstrated against his trial in that court.

In an interview with The Observer on August 12, Capt Njuba, a former NRA bush war fighter, said Ugandans should be fair to the police force because Col Kizza Besigye’s defiance campaign activities make him a target of the force.

Njuba, a presidential advisor, said it is not fair for anybody to sue Kayihura and other senior police officers for their alleged role in the public beating of Besigye’s supporters last month.

“We are not being fair to our police force because in countries like the USA, when someone defies, excessive force is applied. When we declared war against the [Milton] Obote II government in 1981, we became targets and we cannot sue over our people who were killed in the bush because we cannot sustain the case because we were rebels at that time,” she said.

“In the same way, when you declare [that you are] fighting government, like Besigye is doing through defiance, then you become a legitimate target of government institutions. Nobody can sue police because of their engagement in illegal acts. We should only be discussing the excessive force used.”

Njuba’s comments came two days after an angry mob protesting the highly-anticipated trial of Kayihura and seven other senior officers, stormed the court premises. The invasion has since been condemned by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and the Uganda Law Society, among others.

Though Kayihura and his co-accused did not appear in court to answer the charges brought by private lawyers, a well-organized group demonstrated on the court premises and attempted to enter the chief magistrate’s chambers where private lawyers; Abdallah Kiwanuka, Erias Lukwago (Kampala lord mayor) and Nicholas Opiyo had taken refuge.

Njuba, however, blamed Kayihura for ordering the prosecution of his junior officers in a police disciplinary court days after defending their actions.

To her that was surrendering “these innocent serving officers to the world.”

“Kayihura too has not only been unfair to these junior officers but he is also setting a contradictory precedent for police officers in future to disobey lawful orders,” Njuba said.

Njuba is the second bush war fighter to support police after Brig Proscovia Nalweyiso.



