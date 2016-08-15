Related Stories

Capt Njuba defends Gen Kale Kayihura

Written by Siraje Lubwama
Created: 15 August 2016
Gertrude Njuba

In the wake of the growing public anger at the invasion of Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court by Gen Kale Kayihura supporters, the embattled Police chief has found an ally in Captain Gertrude Njuba. Dozens of protesters demonstrated against his trial in that court.

In an interview with The Observer on August 12, Capt Njuba, a former NRA bush war fighter, said Ugandans should be fair to the police force because Col Kizza Besigye’s defiance campaign activities make him a target of the force.

Njuba, a presidential advisor, said it is not fair for anybody to sue Kayihura and other senior police officers for their alleged role in the public beating of Besigye’s supporters last month.

“We are not being fair to our police force because in countries like the USA, when someone defies, excessive force is applied. When we declared war against the [Milton] Obote II government in 1981, we became targets and we cannot sue over our people who were killed in the bush because we cannot sustain the case because we were rebels at that time,” she said.

“In the same way, when you declare [that you are] fighting government, like Besigye is doing through defiance, then you become a legitimate target of government institutions. Nobody can sue police because of their engagement in illegal acts. We should only be discussing the excessive force used.”

Njuba’s comments came two days after an angry mob protesting the highly-anticipated trial of Kayihura and seven other senior officers, stormed the court premises. The invasion has since been condemned by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and the Uganda Law Society, among others.

Though Kayihura and his co-accused did not appear in court to answer the charges brought by private lawyers, a well-organized group demonstrated on the court premises and attempted to enter the chief magistrate’s chambers where private lawyers; Abdallah Kiwanuka, Erias Lukwago (Kampala lord mayor) and Nicholas Opiyo had taken refuge.

Njuba, however, blamed Kayihura for ordering the prosecution of his junior officers in a police disciplinary court days after defending their actions.

To her that was surrendering “these innocent serving officers to the world.”

“Kayihura too has not only been unfair to these junior officers but he is also setting a contradictory precedent for police officers in future to disobey lawful orders,” Njuba said.

Njuba is the second bush war fighter to support police after Brig Proscovia Nalweyiso.

Comments   

0 #41 Lakwena 2016-08-17 14:47
Quoting Mubiru:
I cry for my Buganda. It is on record that one prominent Munyankore respectable lawyer generalized with ancient uncorroborated provocative accusations that Baganda are condoms to be used and discarded.

Well you may not completely fault this man. Why is it that is only Nalweyiso and now Njuba the so called NRM veterans are Baganda of all tribes to praise Kayihura?

Other Baganda.like Nagenda and Mirundi have almost lost sanity by trumpeting "hymns of praise" of Sabalwanyi.

That is how Museveni whether you like him or not uses Baganda to fight his wars in Buganda.

He appointed his barking Betty Kamya, to help his protege Jennifer Musisi tame Mayor Lukwago who seems to imagine that he is more powerful than Museveni as far as Kampala matters are concerned.

Lukwago makes a fatal blunder for which Museveni can't forgive him. All these are Baganda and Museveni must be laughing his head off because they are used as condoms to do the job.

Although that Munyankore made an unforgivable insult, he must have been "incited" by the way some Baganda kneel and emit offending pronouncements to prove how much they "love" Museveni.


Eh, Mw Mubiru! I failed to find written /words/language to respond to your disgust: It is morally mind-toggling.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #42 Lakwena 2016-08-17 14:59
Quoting Kelly:
Dear Bill (or bill with a small "b" which means a proposed legislation under consideration by a legislature), a few facts on the ground and cross checking may open your eyes.

1. How many times have supporters of NRM MPs being challenged in court gone with T-shirts of M7, their MPs, posters and other party paraphernalia and never stopped from entering the courtrooms?

2. Is Kai-Horror being arraigned in court because he is guilty or to prove that he is innocent?

3. Since Besigye has declared defiance and judging by the number of votes he got in Kampala and Wakiso he must be having very many people wo follow him (or hate M7), why doesn’t the police then go house to house to molest these people in order to nip the defiance in the bud?

4. How would you assume a jaja selling nakati at Kalerwe market at the time Besigye was being escorted home, or a boda boda rider at a stage en route Najjanankumbi is a Besigye supporter so has to be clobbered?

5. And who said, clobbering people indiscriminately (for which Kai-horror is being sued) will quell the defiance campaign or rather stop some people from loving Besigye?

I wanted to go on and on but somehow realized that trying to argue with Nine brick layers may make me the tenth one!
Don't say I didn't warn you!!!


In other words, if e.g., Kelly had also got a taste of the random, police drive-by beating at Kalerwe; maybe he would not be speaking in toungues.

He would instead be cursing the heavens, and saying: "it would have been better if Gen Kayihura was not born.

And woe unto his parents, for bringing him up into this world, to molest innocent Ugandans; who were just crossing the road, after buying some affordable, dirty pineapples at Kalerwe Market.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #43 Lakwena 2016-08-18 08:33
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Kelly:
Dear Bill (or bill with a small "b" which means a proposed legislation under consideration by a legislature), a few facts on the ground and cross checking may open your eyes.

1. How many times have supporters of NRM MPs being challenged in court gone with T-shirts of M7, their MPs, posters and other party paraphernalia and never stopped from entering the courtrooms?

2. Is Kai-Horror being arraigned in court because he is guilty or to prove that he is innocent?

3. Since Besigye has declared defiance and judging by the number of votes he got in Kampala and Wakiso he must be having very many people wo follow him (or hate M7), why doesn’t the police then go house to house to molest these people in order to nip the defiance in the bud?

4. How would you assume a jaja selling nakati at Kalerwe market at the time Besigye was being escorted home, or a boda boda rider at a stage en route Najjanankumbi is a Besigye supporter so has to be clobbered?

5. And who said, clobbering people indiscriminately (for which Kai-horror is being sued) will quell the defiance campaign or rather stop some people from loving Besigye?

I wanted to go on and on but somehow realized that trying to argue with Nine brick layers may make me the tenth one!
Don't say I didn't warn you!!!


In other words, if e.g., Kelly had also got a taste of the random, police drive-by beating at Kalerwe; maybe he would not be speaking in tongues.

He would instead be cursing the heavens, and saying: "it would have been better if Gen Kayihura was not born.

And woe unto his parents, for bringing him up into this world, to molest innocent Ugandans; who were just crossing the road, after buying some affordable, dirty pineapples at Kalerwe Market.


My apology Kelly, this turned to be friendly fire, meant for Hilly Billy (Bill).
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #44 Robert Atuhairwe 2016-08-19 15:46
Gertrude will never forget how she nearly lost her life thanks to Dr Besigye in the bish. She was with Janat Mukwaya and Zizinga in that ordeal.

They were saved by Museveni, the patient. So may be the Doc needs to apologise to them if they are to re-examine his judgement of issues vs anybody
Quote | Report to administrator
