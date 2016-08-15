Related Stories

MPs pin REA officials on Shs 263m given to Karim

Written by Alon Mwesigwa
Created: 15 August 2016
Karim Hirji

Karim Hirji, the proprietor of Imperial group hotels, was paid Shs 263m on his personal account in the run-up to the 2007 CHOGM meeting in Uganda at the urging of State House, MPs heard last week.

Appearing before the parliamentary Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) officials said they were promised that the money would be reimbursed from the presidential donation fund.

Godfrey Werikhe, the REA acting managing director, said they were asked to pay Shs 263m to Karim’s account in Bank of Africa at Hotel Equatoria branch.

Patrick Kyakulaga, the REA director of finance, said they were told the money was to buy a transformer for the  Imperial Royale Hotel media center for CHOGM activities.

Werikhe told the MPs that as the agency “they were not involved in the actual buying of the transformer” after they paid the money.

Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among wondered whether the agency had started acting like a bank.

Werikhe responded, thus: “It was an anomaly; the actual debtor is State House, we acted on instructions, not that we were acting as a bank, money was coming from the President’s donation fund. This was just to bridge the bank.”

Bugweri MP Abdu Katuntu, the Cosase chairperson, revealed that from their analysis, the “transformers were not bought” much as the money was paid. REA is mandated with distributing power to the most rural areas. Imperial Royale is located in Nakasero, Kampala – an area not covered by the agency.
 
EARLIER CASES

The Parliamentarians Network against Corruption also found that Hirji received more money to the tune of Shs 4bn in respect of advance bookings for the Chogm delegates, who never turned up.

The new revelation, however, adds to the string of unending scandals that hit the country in connection with the hosting of the 2007 CHOGM.

Many powerful government officials, including ministers, got into trouble for mismanaging tax payers’ money. Some officials were found to have used public money to tarmac roads leading to their personal residences.

+2 #1 kizito 2016-08-15 21:13
A man who killed my friend Gerald Kiddu should not be in the news.

The crooks should be serving time for the crime.
+2 #2 nicholas 2016-08-15 22:40
I wonder are these wealthy individuals really rich. It seems they are gaining illicit wealth by stealing from the citizens. Not only the tax payers.


Why does this government make responsible citizens look like fools. "A request came from State House!" and why are our public officers behaving like incompetent officers, claiming to have received instructions from State House without producing any documentary evidence to that effect.
+3 #3 kabayekka 2016-08-16 02:14
Carry on spending as if there is no tomorrow!
+1 #4 Charles 2016-08-16 10:48
And with such practices and impunity, we must attain middle level income by 2020. Prayers Ugandans
