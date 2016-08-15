Related Stories

MPs pin REA officials on Shs 263m given to Karim Written by Alon Mwesigwa

Details Created: 15 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Karim Hirji

Karim Hirji, the proprietor of Imperial group hotels, was paid Shs 263m on his personal account in the run-up to the 2007 CHOGM meeting in Uganda at the urging of State House, MPs heard last week.

Appearing before the parliamentary Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) officials said they were promised that the money would be reimbursed from the presidential donation fund.

Godfrey Werikhe, the REA acting managing director, said they were asked to pay Shs 263m to Karim’s account in Bank of Africa at Hotel Equatoria branch.

Patrick Kyakulaga, the REA director of finance, said they were told the money was to buy a transformer for the Imperial Royale Hotel media center for CHOGM activities.

Werikhe told the MPs that as the agency “they were not involved in the actual buying of the transformer” after they paid the money.

Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among wondered whether the agency had started acting like a bank.

Werikhe responded, thus: “It was an anomaly; the actual debtor is State House, we acted on instructions, not that we were acting as a bank, money was coming from the President’s donation fund. This was just to bridge the bank.”

Bugweri MP Abdu Katuntu, the Cosase chairperson, revealed that from their analysis, the “transformers were not bought” much as the money was paid. REA is mandated with distributing power to the most rural areas. Imperial Royale is located in Nakasero, Kampala – an area not covered by the agency.



EARLIER CASES

The Parliamentarians Network against Corruption also found that Hirji received more money to the tune of Shs 4bn in respect of advance bookings for the Chogm delegates, who never turned up.

The new revelation, however, adds to the string of unending scandals that hit the country in connection with the hosting of the 2007 CHOGM.

Many powerful government officials, including ministers, got into trouble for mismanaging tax payers’ money. Some officials were found to have used public money to tarmac roads leading to their personal residences.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.







