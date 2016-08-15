Related Stories

No rest, privacy for sick Betty Nambooze Written by Edris Kiggundu

MP Betty Nambooze

Legislator now eats only pumpkin, rice

For the last one month, Betty Nambooze, the Mukono municipality MP, has been confined to her home, recovering from an operation on her intestines. According to her medical records, doctors in South Africa discovered that she suffered from severe inflammation of the intestines.

“A layer of the intestine had peeled off,” she said.

The cause of the inflammation, she said, still remains a mystery even to the doctors. But the legislator has hinted before that she suspects she was poisoned. After her operation on July 14, Nambooze was told by the doctors to have enough rest.

It is advice that she has not taken seriously – or at least tried. By 6.00 am in the morning, she is inundated with calls of people who want to see her or those seeking financial help and assistance.

Many times, she says, she refers the people to her assistants but there are some sensitive issues that she prefers to handle herself. At her double storied house in Mukono municipality, people start streaming through the gate at the break of dawn. Most times, the visitor is a supporter checking on how Nambooze spent the night or someone just bearing gifts.

“People care about you when you fight for them,” Nambooze says, shifting uneasily in a foldable chair.

“Some bring me food and or gifts.”

On the day I visited, an elderly female visitor brought her a sack of yams. She was unable to meet her in person but upon seeing the yams, she put on a broad smile.

While she has delegated most of her to work her three assistants, there are some people that insist on seeing her.

“They just want to make sure that I am fine. You know if some people don’t see you they go when they are not contented,” Nambooze says, digging into a plateful of paw paws.

Each of Nambooze’s assistants, whom she pays from her salary, has specific duties. Arthur Mugabi deals with the legislator’s parliamentary work while Joseph Kaweesa follows up on matters related to her constituency work.

Robert Namugera helps the MP to draft statements, letters and official communications while Jane Katende deals with household matters.

“We are a family,” she says of her relationship with the assistants who all subscribe to DP. “When I suffer, they also feel the pain.”

Nambooze has missed some of the debates in parliament. For instance, she would have loved to be part of the debate on police brutality, of which she has been a victim.

Nowadays, she restricts her opinions to her Facebook page but even from her sick bed, she has already rattled some feathers. Businessman Charles Mbiire has threatened to sue her over a Facebook post she wrote in July saying that businessmen like Mbiire did not deserve to be bailed out by government because they live lavish lives.

On July 25, 2016, Mbiire’s lawyers, Sebalu and Lule advocates, wrote to her asking her to apologize and pull the post down. She says she will not.

“If they want they can sue and we shall meet in court,” she said confidently.



NO PRIVACY

Nambooze takes a cocktail of different medicines at least three times a day. She says the medication leaves her so weak and dizzy that on some days she hardly gets out of her bedroom, which is upstairs.

This means that some of her more important visitors have to go up to her bedroom to see her, depriving her of privacy.

“Yes, they come and see whatever is in the bedroom but do I have a choice?” she wonders.

She also says her body has been examined by so many doctors, something that has brought a certain level of discomfort. Nambooze’s condition has also necessitated a major change in her diet.

She now has to do without meat and other hard food stuffs because she must avoid getting digestive complications.

“I eat pumpkin, rice and Irish potatoes,” she says revealing that she also takes medication linked to digestion.



HIGH PROFILE VISITORS

On average, Nambooze is visited by “at least 50” people a day. Most of these are ordinary citizens and supporters. Then is another category of fellow MPs, religious leaders, cultural leaders and other prominent politicians.

It is these that usually sign the visitor’s book in her living room. Some of her memorable visitors are Dr Kizza Besigye, the former FDC leader and Charles Peter Mayiga, the Buganda Katikkiro. On the day Katikkiro visited, July 23, one of Nambooze’s domestic workers said an advance team was sent to assess the security situation.

“They checked every corner for any suspicious objects before they gave the all-clear signal,” she says.

Besigye visited on July 30 and examined Nambooze’s medical records and asked several questions about the operation in South Africa. Nambooze is grateful to Besigye because he connected her to some of the Ugandan doctors in South Africa.

“He [Besigye] was in jail but he sent messages assuring me that when I go to South Africa, there are people who will take good care of me,” she says.

Another prominent visitor was Norbert Mao, the DP president general. He visited on July 21 and, in the visitors’ book, he wrote: “We thank God for preserving the life of Hon Betty Nambooze Bakireke. We are disappointed that government of Uganda discriminated against her by refusing to financially support her immediate treatment.”



ROAD TO SOUTH AFRICA

Betty Nambooze’s medical journey to South Africa was riddled with challenges. At some point, she says, it appeared like she would not make it because of the bureaucracy involved to securing clearance for a medical visa.



