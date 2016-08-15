Related Stories

Cancer run to raise Shs 1.3bn for machine Written by OUR REPORTER

This month’s cancer run is expected to raise about $4m (approximately Shs 13.4 billion), for the procurement of a cancer machine and build its bunker at Nsambya hospital.

According to Lydia Bujura, the chairperson, Uganda Cancer Run, the running is expected to take place on Sunday August 28th, at the Kololo independence Grounds, starting at 6am. It will be flagged off by Prince David Kintu Wasajja.

“This year, we need at least 20,000 people to participate in the run. We are also looking at collecting money to buy a cancer machine [a linear accelerator]. We want to build a bunker at Nsambya for this machine. This will cost over $ 4 million dollars,” she said.

Runners participate in the recent 10km cancer run

A linear accelerator machine, offers a safer alternative where cancerous cells are destroyed without affecting the surrounding tissue. This year’s event is the 5th annual cancer run aimed at raising awareness about cancer and funds for cancer treatment.

“We want to improve treatment of cancer with the latest technology available on the market,” she explained. In the past, cancer events have been largely successful in raising funds for cancer treatment and equipment.

“The past cancer run events have been very productive and it is through the funds that were raised that we managed to set up that Rotary-Centenary Center that is operational today. Last year, we raised money to build a blood bank at Mengo Hospital – the second one in the country,” she explained.

The rotary cancer run is a component of “Bridging the Cancer Gap” programme, which has seen Centenary bank sponsoring the cancer screening parades and Family Health Days. These activities have made millions of people aware of this scourge and knowledgeable on how to prevent it, and have seen some women get the desired treatment early.

Tickets for the cancer run are currently on sale at all Centenary Bank branches or the PayWay platforms at Shs 20,000 only. Tickets are also sold at all capital Shoppers outlets, rotary office, Buganda Kingdom Headquarters at Bulange, Mengo and Bridge Credit Microfinance at Amber House in Kampala.



