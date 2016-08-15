Related Stories

Danida, US agree climate deal with Uganda Written by Alfred Ochwo

Drought in Karamoja

The United States and the Danish governments have pledged more support to Uganda in the fight against climate change.

Last week, US ambassador to Uganda, Deborah Malac and her Danish counterpart Mogens Pedersen, met with Uganda’s minister for water and environment, Sam Cheptoris and discussed the support. The closed-door meeting was held at the ministry headquarters in Luzira.

Speaking after the meeting, Cheptoris applauded the support. “I am aware of the USA involvement in different activities in Uganda through USAID as well as in the health sector and community activities in the country,” he said.

Chebet Maikut, the head of climate change at the ministry, observed that in the past, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events continued to hit Uganda.

“…I just came back from Mbarara last week and one of the things I witnessed from the local communities was that every August 15, rainfall was expected but now that is no more, which is in every part of the country,” Maikut said.

Prolonged drought is also becoming a common phenomenon even when we expect rains and when it rains we see flooding which occurs in different parts of the country including the mountainous areas but if development partners like USA and Danida come to give a hand, it is good for us,” he said.

According to Danida, Support to the Water sector in Uganda started in 1991 through the Joint Water and Environment Sector Support Programme (JWESSP) that amounts to 450 million DKK over the five - year period and as the largest bilateral donor to water and sanitation.

Deborah R Malac, the US ambassador to Uganda, said her government needs to collaborate with the ministry to address the increasing challenges in managing climate change.



