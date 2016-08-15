Related Stories

Kaheru talks bullying at school, love life and journalism Written by Simon Kasyate

Simon Kaheru

SIMON KAHERU is a veteran journalist and new chairperson of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation board. He told his life story to Simon Kasyate on Capital FM’s Desert Island Discs programme.



Good evening and welcome to the show Simon.

Good evening, thanks for having me.



Who is Simon Kaheru?

I am the first born son of Moses Simon Kaheru and Irene Kaheru, born in 1974. I made 42 this year, still young. They say life begins at 40. I am born and bred in Uganda; I am Ugandan inside and outside.

I am a good Ugandan. A Ugandan who wants to make Uganda shine in the world; many people call Ugandans bad people, which is something I have been fighting for a very long time and I will continue fighting.



Let’s go back to your childhood in the household of Moses Kaheru….

I have very many siblings. In our home alone I have two brothers and one sister. We have got many cousins who are also considered to be siblings and in the last so many years, even friends are now part of the family.



How was your childhood like, to the best of your recollection?

Fantastic, fantastic. It’s a kind of experience that I am trying to mirror for my own children. We were raised extremely well. Our parents were very involved in our lives; they involved us as well in their lives.

We did everything with them, whether it was doing homework, playing games, reading books; we just always remember being with our parents all the time. It is only during those unstable days. There were times that we didn’t see them but [I] that was just a matter of a couple of hours or days.



Were your parents the kind that spared the rod?

They definitely did not spare the rod. They are Christians, very serious Christians. I am also a Christian. And the Bible says spare the rod, spoil the child. But it is not that I got a lot of kibooko but I got it whenever I deserved it.

I was fairly cheeky, very playful. But that was their fault. Of course they were also quite playful….our parents did not drink alcohol. In our family, we don’t drink alcohol.



Are you sure Simon?

Of course. I don’t drink alcohol. Our parents didn’t drink. I remember one of the boys in the flats saying your parents are always in the house in the evening, how come?

That is when I realized that by the way, many of these other parents are not inside the houses. We would hear them laughing outside. We had go-downs which served alcohol; that is when I realized that these guys are actually very different. First of all, we didn’t go for parties.

My parents were bazukufu, and they had very strict rules on the way they interacted. If a party had alcohol, they would not go for that party. We actually started seeing alcohol when we were much older, when he had some freedom.





Plays Tukutendereza [it’s our family anthem]

Simon Kaheru (L) with Simon Kasyate

Which schools did you go to?

I went to Buganda Road primary school. After that I went to King’s College Budo for six years.



Before we go to Budo, you must have some vivid memories at Buganda Road.

Many memories. We are reliving them because we created a WhatsApp group. All classes have created a WhatsApp group. It was a very good school. So, we spent a lot of time playing of course. But those days I remember we were very small but the schools were very cramped. In each class we had around 100 pupils.

Coming into the school, it was very strange for me. I was coming from an environment where we were teamed 15 in each class [Kaheru started school in exile]. Here we were: 100 students sitting in this dark room.

You know it was scary. If one person got lice, the entire class got lice….when I joined the school, I had been unaware. I thought I had come to visit the school but my mom walked away and left me with the teacher and said just wait here, I will be back. Which was true anyway, she came back in the evening. But the plan wasn’t for me to stay the whole day with these people I didn’t know.

We lived in Nakasero, right across the school. The rest of my brothers got into Nakasero but they didn’t have a place for me in my class. So, I had to go to Buganda Road. Walk all the way from Nakasero to Buganda Road. It was an okay walk, except for the insecurities, the dead bodies and all that…I got bullied. I remember a chap who kicked me.

I was kicked by this one guy and his friends came and shoved me around and they then said we are taking you to ‘Nile Mansions’. We had a cabinet placed against the staircase; so, behind that cabinet, underneath the stair, was ‘Nile Mansions’. The bullies would take kids to that place and beat them up, which I did not know because I had just come to Uganda.

I was in tears and I remember a young fellow coming and saying ‘ohhh what has happened, can I help you?’ I said these guys have been beating me. He pulled me out and said never walk near those guys. I said why. He said those are the bullies.



Do you remember them?

I remember one of them.



Did you later also become a bully?

Of course I became a bully. But I became one because it was inevitable. But I wasn’t a bully in that same sense. Me I needed to survive. When we were very young, we lived in Scotland. And over there, there were not very many black people. In most of those schools, I was the only black kid.

So, I leant how to fight at a very early age. At one point you would have me standing on one end of the school yard and I am fighting 50 kids. I had a Chinese friend and because he was Chinese, I figured this guy should know martial arts. We talked about it and he said yeah, actually my uncle does training…so, in the evening we would walk over to his place on the way home and I would spend some time training.



Why did you choose King’s College Budo?

It was dictums by parents. When we were placing choices, all my friends had chosen Kisubi, Smack. So, I told my dad I want to go to Kisubi. I will never forget the look he gave me. He said ‘don’t be silly. We go to Budo.’ My grandfather was in Budo. My father and uncles were in Budo. It’s our school. So, I said but, but but.

There was no ‘But’ about it. We go to Budo. One of my uncles had not been to Budo and I tried to raise it, but my dad was extremely angry: ‘Write King’s College Budo.’ I realized he was going to lose it and give me a slap. So, I wrote King’s College Budo, quite unhappily. Then I asked my friends, who else has, chosen Budo.

Two or three other guys had chosen Budo. So, I said okay. Actually I had to go there in P7 vacation. My untie was a teacher there and she had a house there. The funny thing was, one morning, I think after two days there, not doing much just hanging around, no children, I woke up one morning and I heard people shouting and I thought we were back to the war situation.

This was just after the NRA takeover. So, I panicked, did the natural thing and went under the bed. Then something told me no, this is different. So, I peeped through the window and I saw people walking about. I realized that ohhh, these guys are doing mchaka mchaka. Budo was being used for mchaka mchaka. I started spending days with these guys, watching them on the sidelines. A few days later, I woke up and went to the field and the next thing I knew, I was doing mchaka mchaka with these guys.



When the term began, Budo was not a strange place for you?

Yes. In those days, I don’t know if they still do it now, S1 students went in before the rest of the school. So, we went in I think on May 6 and the rest of the school came on May 8. That was 1987.





Plays Redemption Song



Tell us one particular moment you will never forget at school in Budo.

We had this publication. Every school I have been in I have been involved in editorial. So, we had this Telegraph. It was done by students. You get a sheet of paper and write an article, handwritten, and then decorate it.

Then add papers until you had a magazine. You would [them] put it in one or two locations for people to come and read from there. Previously, the Budo Telegraph had, you know, very tame editorial staff. And when I was asked to do the Telegraph, I remember writing this extremely annoying article hitting at certain individuals in the school.



Students or teachers?

Students! I put it up. Man, I saw a group of people running to where we had put the Telegraph. All of them were going to read it. I was like wow!! I knew they were coming for me after that.



Did they?

No. I told you I was a bully.



Now you hit the big stage at university?

I went to Makerere.



What course were you offered?

It was Mass Com. I applied for law but got Mass Com. By the time we entered university, Mass Com was only five years old. So, it was a very new course and not very many people knew what it was about.

Simon Kaheru (L) talking to Vision Group boss Robert Kabushenga recently

Which journalist had given you a bit of inspiration?

You see I started reading at a very early age, at about three, four. And I started writing right after that. Writing stories was one of my pastimes. Reading and writing. And one untie of mine who lived with us had a young child and her ‘boyfriend’ one day came and took the boy away. Basically, he abducted him.

So, I came home and found her crying. So, we go to the police station and this and that. I said this is an unfair situation. I said let me write an article. I wrote an article and went off to the Weekly Topic. I went in and told the editor, this is my cousin, he was abducted. I gave him the story. He read it.

Looked up at me and said ‘You wrote this?!’ I didn’t realize what the problem was, I said yes. He asked how old are you? I told him. He said what do you do? I told him I am in S6 vac. Then he said who typed it. I said I typed it. He said you typed it! I was a stenographer at that point. In my S4 vac, I went and learnt how to type.



I noticed that you can actually type without looking at the keyboard.

Yes. Actually when I did the typing course, I performed better than some secretaries. It was a bit embarrassing but also good for me. So, it was a bit too much for him and he said well, it is very good. So, you said this is your cousin. I said yes. He said this is very good.

Then the story was published. Every time you have a story published, you feel that sense of accomplishment that makes you feel useful. I guess when a doctor treats a patient and they feel better, he feels the same way.



The plight of your cousin?

He came back. My aunt managed to go and pick the young man and bring him back. I don’t think the article made much for the case though.



After that what happened?

I wrote a few more articles for the Weekly Topic. Actually for that first article, I didn’t know I could get paid, it was after I took another article and they asked, “did you collect your money?” I said “there is money in this?” They said yes.

I said “wow!” And mind you, I would walk all the way from the taxi park to Sapoba….later I started doing journalism for the New Vision. One day, a dead body was found at the Makerere University swimming pool. There was this excitement about it and the usual hullaballoo.

The lecturer then said all of you go to the swimming pool and write a story. He did not tell us he submitted three of our best stories to the New Vision. I shared a byline with another lady called Beatrice Nzagaite and we were on page one.



Ohhh. That was still the time when you began appreciating the opposite sex: is that how you spotted your beautiful wife?

I spotted her before and actually met her before. They had come for Sosh at our school



Where was she?

At Namagunga.





Plays Friends by Stuart

Now you get out of university: what was your status at New Vision?

By the time we graduated, I was a freelancer. But I was offered a job immediately, which was even surprising. The two of us, myself and a classmate, he now lives in Belgium. We were offered jobs.

During our time, we realized that journalism could pay a lot, especially for characters like us. We submitted stories. Actually, the first desk that I cornered was the sports desk, surprisingly. Features desk was my next stop. It was very good and very easy because we didn’t have that many journalists who were doing features. Features was a new desk at that time.

So, we wrote very many feature stories. We created new columns. People like Paul Busharizi, Allen Butono, we all got in there and we were bringing in a lot of money. We worked out a formula in a way that if you wanted to make enough money to live comfortably, you needed to put a story in every edition. So, you get the Monday paper and chose a section, get a beat and write a story for that beat. Walk out to a police station and find out what is happening here.

I was always at the Wandegeya police station. That is why I work with police very, very well. I would walk there and say I am a reporter with the New Vision, I would like to get traffic records for this period. You would get all the information statistics and work out a story, then get a quotation or two from somebody, and hand in the story. There is a game happening at Lugogo Cricket; you go there, cover it. There is a concert happening, go there…



Fast forward, you get involved in the political world. I see you writing commentaries here and there?

Everything you do in life is experience-gathering. You use it later on. But also it directs you somehow. So, my involvement in politics today is because I have been political for a very long time.

In the 1980s, you had no choice but to develop a sense for politics. You could see that things were going very wrong. Finding dead bodies on the road, it wasn’t correct. People would disappear. The 80s were very terrible times. And I saw all that happen…



You are profoundly remembered for your creativity in the Sunday Vision with Joachim Buwembo and Lydia Wamala…

We called ourselves the dream team. Joachim, Lydia, Arnest Bazanye, my goodness, we had a team! Even people like Esther Namugoji who joined us later on, it was really superb.

You know we loved what we were doing. We wanted that paper to shine. Many people never realized the kind of work that went into producing that paper. They kind of took it for granted that they would have a copy on Saturday, and probably another on Sunday. We actually had to get a second edition in. We identified other good writers, we edited these stories.

At one time I found myself writing the entire four pages of a newspaper. For instance, we always ensured that page three was news from upcountry Uganda. Because we felt that upcountry reporters were not getting a good-enough wrap. In the beginning you would get two or three stories and throw others. There were so many people sending in stories.

How could you use only two stories? So, we started talking directly with the reporters upcountry rather than getting them from the news desk. Which was very controversial with the system. But we had to, because we wanted to have a good paper for people to spend their money on. Then, we would have these editorial meetings to come up with ideas.

It didn’t matter how crazy the idea was, will it make for good reading? Yes. Go for it. If it costs a lot of money, are we bringing in the sales? Yes. Go for it. The other thing that people didn’t realize is that we worked all the way till Sunday afternoon, then you broke off, went and had lunch as a group and then came back to the office and stayed until 1 am sometimes. We wanted to ensure that no story breaks and we are not in office.

At one point I didn’t have a social life because on Saturday night I needed to be in office. We would be in office Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night. You had to receive stories, edit them, perfect them. There are many writers that I ended up throwing out because they got used to the idea that ‘those guys will fix my story.’ They would give you garbage and you would fix it. Then they would take the credit. I started using Vision Reporter as the byline. I said look, if I have changed 20% of your story, you don’t deserve the byline….



After that, then you leave for communication work.

I left Sunday Vision and went to work with the vice president [Gilbert Bukenya]. He had just been appointed and needed somebody to help put him on the mark. Remember Spe [Kazibwe] had been vice president for a very long time. The image of the office needed to be upheld and changed.



Tell us about your wife?

She is very private, we all are. Her name is Josephine Kaheru Mulenga. We have been together for about 20 years. We have been married 15 years. Blessed with three children of our own and many more.



What should we expect in your new position at UBC?

Expect a much more improved national broadcaster across the entire country. All the languages, including English, all the local content, lots more promotion of Ugandan products and promotion of Uganda. We are going to start by first improving UBC.

Many people do not realize what actually UBC represents. They know UBC to be that TV station. They don’t know for instance that UBC is the only station broadcasting in Moroto. Not broadcasting as UBC, but running as an FM station.

But no businessman is going to start a radio station in Moroto because no one is going to put an advert for there won’t be revenue. So, we have a duty to ensure that those people there have access to communication services. So, we must do things that don’t make commercial sense.

We do these things because it is the role of the national broadcaster. The unfortunate thing is that in Uganda we do not fund the national broadcaster….its good government has realized this…



If you were marooned on a desert island and allowed to take one thing or one person, who or what would you take?

A book.





Plays Uganda national anthem

TRANSCRIPT BY JOSEPH KIMBOWA





