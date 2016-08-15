Related Stories

Health needs more money – MP Bukenya Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

DR MICHAEL BUKENYA YIGA is the MP for Bukuya in Mubende district and chairperson of the parliamentary committee on health.

Dr Bukenya has worked with Mityana district local government and spent eight years at Mengo hospital, where he remains a visiting consultant. Josephine Namuloki got Dr Bukenya to talk about his switch from medicine to politics, as well as the challenges facing Uganda’s healthcare system.



You serve at Rapha Health Services, the obstetrics and gynaecology department of Mengo hospital, and at the same time chair the parliamentary committee on health. How do you do all this?

Those were my previous responsibilities. At Rapha I am only a director; so I am not active. Even in Mengo when I came into this business I resigned that responsibility. I am only now a visiting consultant.



You seemed quite passionate as a medical doctor; what prompted you to join politics?

I wouldn’t say politics but joining service. When you are based in the community you have challenges which you face as an individual when people have hopes in you. I would say it was to see how I would help the people of Bukuya to improve on their life styles.



What do you want to achieve as a doctor-turned- politician?

I am a doctor yes but I am also a Ugandan. There are challenges in the health sector but also there are challenges elsewhere; like in Bukuya, we have challenges of water, health, roads and agriculture. I want to organize my constituents to be able to tap in to the government resources and then we develop together.



How did you get the NRM to entrust you with leadership of the Health committee?

I am qualified to chair the Health committee given my exposure as a practitioner in the health sector. I have worked with Uganda Virus Research Institute; I have worked with Mityana District Local Government.

At the Virus Research Institute I worked as a projects coordinator in one of the first researches dealing with human health, doing a clinical trial on human beings for four years. I worked with Mityana district as a head of Busujju health sub-district for five years; so I know the primary health care system.

I have worked in Mengo hospital as head of Obstetrics department for eight years; worked with International Hospital and Nsambya hospital. So with that exposure and experience as a leader, the party executive looks at the qualifications of an individual.



How prepared is your committee to handle pending work from the health committee of the last parliament?

I think the major work that was left in the 9th parliament was the mental health bill and the complementary medicines bill. There are also other bigger challenges like infrastructure, human resource, and policy challenges. I know the committee is well-prepared to handle the challenges.



Research shows Ugandans are very concerned about their health; from your medical experience, what do you see as the major health care challenges?

Human resource is limited and the few people who are around are not well remunerated; so they are attracted to other countries where the packages are better than what we have here. There are structures which are collapsing; in other areas, there is no housing for medical workers which is a challenge.

There are delivery systems and equipment most health workers should use in the health centres but they don’t have the necessary equipment to use. National Medical Stores is not offering the required medications to satisfy the demand of Ugandans. There are financing issues; the health sector takes about 8% of the budget which should be bigger to satisfy Ugandans.



You are a gynecologist, and maternal health remains poor: what is the main problem?

Most of the health indicators in this country have improved but maternal mortality rates have remained static. We need to strengthen maternal audit system, to strengthen the referral system, encourage women to deliver in the hospitals, strengthen the Ambulance system and also the technical aspects.

So the maternal health indicators are still poor, family planning uptake rates are low; so parliament, government and civil society need to work jointly to improve maternal health care in the country



Hepatitis B is reported to be rampant across the country yet testing kits and treatment remain scarce…

Of course the biggest challenge is finances. The ministry is struggling and we are still interfacing to see how best we can improve with what is available.



When you look back on your stint in charge of Mwera Health Centre IV in Mityana district, what lessons did that give you that you bring to the committee now?

The health sub district of Mwera showed me the weaknesses and strength of the government health care system, especially the primary health care.

At the time I went to Mwera around 2011, the health centre IV was well-equipped with authentic machines, with equipment for surgery; but these things had been stocked for over eight years and were still in polythene bags.

I managed to assess the challenges there and one of my achievements is that I made the theater operational for the brief time I was there.



How did you cope with leading health workers who were not receiving salaries?

The biggest challenge was and is lack of accommodation, and remuneration of health workers being low. We were in the same boat; it was a matter of discussing and agreeing to work as we lobby for better conditions from the responsible authorities.



As a committee chair, you are very busy; how will you ensure you attend to your voters in Bukuya?

The primary responsibility of a legislator is making legislations, monitor government programs and being able to access services that have not been accessed earlier. My responsibility here is to chair the parliamentary committee on health.

And in Bukuya one of the biggest challenges is health, where we have 30 parishes, 4 Health Centres II and one Health Centre III in the whole constituency of three sub-counties. I hope in my interactions with the ministry I will be able to make it known that we are underprivileged as people of Bukuya in terms of health.