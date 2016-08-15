Related Stories

COL IBRAHIM YUSUF ABIRIGA, is the MP for Arua municipality. A colourful dresser, Abiriga is a former rebel with the West Nile Bank Front, but he has since embraced the NRM, and often shines in yellow, the ruling party colour.
He told Edris Kiggundu why he is not bothered by people who say he does not have the academic qualification to be MP.
Why did join parliament?
There was a bit of a gap between the RDC’s office [which I held] and parliamentarians. Then I asked: what is the problem? Is there an information gap? When I came here I discovered that there was nothing [in being an MP]. This is just self-interest.
Your opponents insist that you don’t have the minimum academic qualifications to be an MP
Not having the minimum academic qualification does not mean I don’t have a brain; I have a brain. My eye is my brain. My head is my master’s degree and my heart is the PhD. What a man of PhD says is what I say. The academic papers only prove that you went to school. I started my education in my mother’s womb.
You have a unique dress style of yellow Kaunda suits. Why do you dress this way?
This [yellow] is my party’s colour. I make my Kaunda suits locally. And my dress code is allowed in parliament. The only thing that is not allowed is if I put my party logo on my Kaunda suit. I love my party so much because it is a party of peace. Everybody should be peaceful.
What are some of challenges people of Arua municipality face?
The only problem is poor service delivery. We have poor education and health services. What the president did in Wakiso [suspending health workers at Nakawuka] is what I used to do in Arua. I would visit health centres abruptly and I don’t find health workers.
What about the national issues that you think this parliament should urgently handle?
It is service delivery. All the people of Uganda want good services from us. People have problems of shortage of water, poor roads and government has the money.
Is there anything that has annoyed you about parliament so far?
My problem is about allocation of MPs to committees in parliament. The chief whip put me in a committee I did not apply for. There is no regional balance in the way people are selected to committees.
What has impressed you?
I am only impressed with the performance of President Museveni. If he did not have a vision, there could be problems in Uganda because many people don’t think like he thinks.
Which MP inspires you?
It is only the deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah. He trusts me and I trust him.
No Sir, this gentle Colonel has a phd in sucking up to Musevenism for grocery.
Any peace lover who shoots innocents dead because of political beliefs or sucks up to a mass murderer like Sejusa can best be described as evil nasty piece of works.
My Broda Abiriga must have heard of sacrificial lambs!
Has he accidentally forgotten to mention being wooed by Slim Staley to join the feast?
His existence as a government paid worker made me realize how M7 has totally messed up this country.
This is one guy who sees militarism in every sphere of life, and coupled with minute grey matter cannot comprehend how society and systems operate.
Anyone who complained to him for "mistreatment" (whatever that definition to him meant) faced his wrath in the name of saving NRM voters. To him any wanainchi was "a movement voter".
He could go to the banks and castigate them for not providing soft loans to "voters" (as if bank branches had the prerogatives of fixing terms and conditions for loans).
Radio stations, Super markets, Private schools and Clinics, salons, down town traders...the list is endless were all demonized by him for charging "NRM" voters exorbitantly.
Despite the cries of his excesses to the appointing authority, nothing was done to remove him until much later. That is when I realized M7 lost it years ago.
As of now he has threatened his political opponent "to go 6 feet down" if he keeps pursuing the court case challenging his (Abiriga's) theft of votes to parliament. I won’t be surprised if one day he draws a gun on M7 himself and that is when M7 will realize how rabid the man is.
Hope he (Abiriga) indeed pulls the trigger that day, may be Ugandans will sigh with relief!
Don't say I didn't warn you!!!
This man's sole qualification in life is sycophantic praise of his boss the President!
Beyond that he brings no value WHATSOEVER to any public office that he holds and is a significant liability to the taxpayer!
If your heart and brain are your qualifications then that shows how fraud your qualifications are.
Does he think his above the Constitution that stipulates minimum requirements for joining Parliament?
You have already failed the first test. Please leave that garbage at home and come clear on that you do not meet the minimum requirements as per the constitution.
Maybe m7 your idol will get you another job suited for your current qualifications. While your at it why don't you include having been a rebel as part of your qualification and experience.