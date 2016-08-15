Related Stories

Abiriga: My heart is my PhD Written by Edris Kiggundu

COL IBRAHIM YUSUF ABIRIGA, is the MP for Arua municipality. A colourful dresser, Abiriga is a former rebel with the West Nile Bank Front, but he has since embraced the NRM, and often shines in yellow, the ruling party colour.

He told Edris Kiggundu why he is not bothered by people who say he does not have the academic qualification to be MP.



Why did join parliament?

There was a bit of a gap between the RDC’s office [which I held] and parliamentarians. Then I asked: what is the problem? Is there an information gap? When I came here I discovered that there was nothing [in being an MP]. This is just self-interest.



Your opponents insist that you don’t have the minimum academic qualifications to be an MP

Not having the minimum academic qualification does not mean I don’t have a brain; I have a brain. My eye is my brain. My head is my master’s degree and my heart is the PhD. What a man of PhD says is what I say. The academic papers only prove that you went to school. I started my education in my mother’s womb.



You have a unique dress style of yellow Kaunda suits. Why do you dress this way?

This [yellow] is my party’s colour. I make my Kaunda suits locally. And my dress code is allowed in parliament. The only thing that is not allowed is if I put my party logo on my Kaunda suit. I love my party so much because it is a party of peace. Everybody should be peaceful.



What are some of challenges people of Arua municipality face?

The only problem is poor service delivery. We have poor education and health services. What the president did in Wakiso [suspending health workers at Nakawuka] is what I used to do in Arua. I would visit health centres abruptly and I don’t find health workers.



What about the national issues that you think this parliament should urgently handle?

It is service delivery. All the people of Uganda want good services from us. People have problems of shortage of water, poor roads and government has the money.



Is there anything that has annoyed you about parliament so far?

My problem is about allocation of MPs to committees in parliament. The chief whip put me in a committee I did not apply for. There is no regional balance in the way people are selected to committees.



What has impressed you?

I am only impressed with the performance of President Museveni. If he did not have a vision, there could be problems in Uganda because many people don’t think like he thinks.



Which MP inspires you?

It is only the deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah. He trusts me and I trust him.





