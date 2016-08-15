Related Stories

Kayihura aide defends Makindye court raid

Written by ABUBAKER MAYEMBA
Created: 15 August 2016
Abdallah Kitaata

Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairperson for Lubaga division, has defended the actions of pro-Kayihura supporters who last week stormed Makindye court and attracted widespread condemnation.

On Wednesday, a group of demonstrators, mainly boda boda riders, raided parliament and Makindye court protesting a case filed against police chief Kale Kayihura.

They threatened to harm lawyers Nicholas Opiyo and Abdallah Kiwanuka for filing a case against their beloved and innocent police chief. Opposition politicians like  Erias Lukwago (Lord Mayor) and Allan Sewanyana (Makindye West MP) were also intimidated at the court.

Kitatta, the leader of 2010 Boda Boda Association, is a known ally of General Kayihura. He appeared on CBS radio’s Nze nga Bwendaba (The Way I See It) programme on Friday and said the Makindye crowd was only defending an innocent man.

He argued that taking Kayihura to court would have a chilling effect on junior officers, who would fear to perform their duties. Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has since condemned the Makindye court raid as an act of hooliganism. But Kitatta disagrees.

“Besigye’s people are not called bayaaye, but when those supporting police come out, they are called criminals. They [protesters] did the right thing because they went to court and parliament to show their discontent,” Kitatta told CBS radio.

The pro-Kayihura protesters termed Kiwanuka’s case against Kayihura and seven other senior police officers as baseless and only aimed at tarnishing police’s image. Prosecution claims they beat up Kizza Besigye’s supporters as they celebrated his bail release last month.

Kitatta said the officers had no case to answer: “Did they break anyone’s neck or head? If there’s anyone you saw bring him?”

Kitatta, who enjoys a close relationship with Kayihura, has risen from a boda boda rider to dining with President Museveni in State House. Being chairperson of the 2010 Bod Boda association has enabled him mobilise riders to help the police in quelling up demonstrators, especially those who support the opposition.

Kitatta is currently at loggerheads with KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi over her stand that all boda bodas operating in the city centre should register. He recently attacked the minister for Security, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, who he said had no authority to speak about boda bodas and advised him to perform duties he was appointed to do.

Comments   

+2 #21 Full Saving Only 2016-08-16 10:31
Quoting Nakasero:
I will not read sensless and stupid comments from people like Gwok, Kabinda and others since they are well kn own haters of Uganda.

Let me just comment on paid stooges who are trying to pin the Gallant General in court.

Please look around you guys what is happening in the world today!!!

Anybody called to answer for any actions which were not in defence of the country but were illegal in terms of international law!

Or lets examine another angle. Which Chief of Police anywhere was summoned to the Court for protecting law and order and freedom and democray.

NOWEHERE AND NONE! And why Uganda should be exemption?

Because George Soros is banking his money against Uganda? I suggest to all to read latest news and revelatons of that character George Soros how and why and where he is spending his money and who is he paying whom??

I bet he gave heafty amount of green bucks to that wheelchair clown who filed the suit against our General KK!! Down with traitors, clowns and paid stooges!!Neera,neera, neera..


So glad that you are finally back and commenting. Sounds like you have engaged in some higher studies and read about Soros.

Somehow without your stupid comments, the forum was becoming boring. Welcome back Bombo.
0 #22 Howard Tugume 2016-08-16 15:44
Quoting Kabinda:
Quoting Howard Tugume:
I agree with a protest against this procedure of prosecution where the victim of a crime does his own investigations selects suspects and witnesses without the State input.

Kayihura if he is suspected can be prosecuted and it shouldn't be political witch-hunt like it is the case now.


The stupidity of your answer is that it overlooks Kayihoro's press conference in which he bragged on camera about his officers'abusive behavior.

Secondly,it overlooks Kayihoror's personal admission of wrong suggested by his decision to send some of his officers to court after viewing the tape that contradicted him.

On those grounds one is inclined to assume you are either carrying porridge for brains or an over zealous supporter eager to kiss the b*tt no matter what.


Let's try to remain civil in our comments. Now will tell us why your lawyers have given up to accept the DPP to take up the prosecution of this case?

I would not abuse you back because you must be more experienced in that field.
+1 #23 Njuki 2016-08-16 23:43
Some people didnt deserve to be produced or to procreate.

Like this kitata moron. Total lack of solidarity for selfish gains and cheap popularity while betraying fellow countrymen fighting for a genuine cause.
+2 #24 Lakwena 2016-08-17 13:56
In other words, Uganda is a Boda-boda Republic, complete with boda-boda based president, boda political advisers and a basket-full culture of anarchy and road-carnage.

Ghos!
0 #25 Lakwena 2016-08-17 15:40
Quoting Nakasero:
I will not read sensless and stupid comments from people like Gwok, Kabinda and others since they are well kn own haters of Uganda.

Let me just comment on paid stooges who are trying to pin the Gallant General in court.

Please look around you guys what is happening in the world today!!!

Anybody called to answer for any actions which were not in defence of the country but were illegal in terms of international law!

Or lets examine another angle. Which Chief of Police anywhere was summoned to the Court for protecting law and order and freedom and democray.

NOWEHERE AND NONE! And why Uganda should be exemption?

Because George Soros is banking his money against Uganda? I suggest to all to read latest news and revelatons of that character George Soros how and why and where he is spending his money and who is he paying whom??

I bet he gave heafty amount of green bucks to that wheelchair clown who filed the suit against our General KK!! Down with traitors, clowns and paid stooges!!Neera,neera, neera..


Calm down Nakasero and take your pills. Again you have started putting on your shirts inside-out, wearing the buttons on the backside; and you have entered both legs into one leg of the pants.

Therefore how are you going to walk? Stop staring in the wind, there is nothing out there!
0 #26 pauline 2016-08-23 07:16
You are wasting time commenting on Kittata in english, does he know even read and write engish, have u ever hard him any where saying an english word.

Can he even reason beyond his neighborhood. Have you ever hard him saying sense any where. He is only a violent man, who can not use his brains to reason
0 #27 Sla Mboole 2016-08-24 01:22
the beauty with democracy and free speech is that even those with no ideas about the subject matter are given space to show they are empty.

how on earth would i withdraw my respect for a kitata and howard had they not excelled in ignorance of law and devoid of common sense.

this is what their party has led them into thinking. violating the supremacy of the constitution. the independency of the judiciary etc.

the kitatas of this world are senoir four drop outs so dont expect them to know the option of private prosecution let alone the special provisions under the anti-tortue act. but finally you need to know that the letter seeking police clearance for the makindye protesters included notification to protest in court and police allowed the to happen.

so don't blame the ignorant howards. the breaking of the law was a project of the coup plotters who usurped the people power on 18th. feb
