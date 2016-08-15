Related Stories

Kayihura aide defends Makindye court raid Written by ABUBAKER MAYEMBA

Abdallah Kitaata

Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairperson for Lubaga division, has defended the actions of pro-Kayihura supporters who last week stormed Makindye court and attracted widespread condemnation.

On Wednesday, a group of demonstrators, mainly boda boda riders, raided parliament and Makindye court protesting a case filed against police chief Kale Kayihura.

They threatened to harm lawyers Nicholas Opiyo and Abdallah Kiwanuka for filing a case against their beloved and innocent police chief. Opposition politicians like Erias Lukwago (Lord Mayor) and Allan Sewanyana (Makindye West MP) were also intimidated at the court.

Kitatta, the leader of 2010 Boda Boda Association, is a known ally of General Kayihura. He appeared on CBS radio’s Nze nga Bwendaba (The Way I See It) programme on Friday and said the Makindye crowd was only defending an innocent man.

He argued that taking Kayihura to court would have a chilling effect on junior officers, who would fear to perform their duties. Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has since condemned the Makindye court raid as an act of hooliganism. But Kitatta disagrees.

“Besigye’s people are not called bayaaye, but when those supporting police come out, they are called criminals. They [protesters] did the right thing because they went to court and parliament to show their discontent,” Kitatta told CBS radio.

The pro-Kayihura protesters termed Kiwanuka’s case against Kayihura and seven other senior police officers as baseless and only aimed at tarnishing police’s image. Prosecution claims they beat up Kizza Besigye’s supporters as they celebrated his bail release last month.

Kitatta said the officers had no case to answer: “Did they break anyone’s neck or head? If there’s anyone you saw bring him?”

Kitatta, who enjoys a close relationship with Kayihura, has risen from a boda boda rider to dining with President Museveni in State House. Being chairperson of the 2010 Bod Boda association has enabled him mobilise riders to help the police in quelling up demonstrators, especially those who support the opposition.

Kitatta is currently at loggerheads with KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi over her stand that all boda bodas operating in the city centre should register. He recently attacked the minister for Security, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, who he said had no authority to speak about boda bodas and advised him to perform duties he was appointed to do.



