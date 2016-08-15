Related Stories

Wolokoso: MPs intimidated by health officials Written by Observer Media Ltd

MPs in the previous parliaments have been known to be bosses before their witnesses. Who has forgotten how MPs like Kassiano Wadri brought government officials to the brink of peeing in their pants?

How they rolled their eyes, twisted their tongues and scowled their faces to demand accountability on behalf of the long-suffering Ugandan taxpayer?

Wadri will be disappointed to learn this, but things seem to be changing. The other Thursday, MPs on the parliamentary committee on health, most of them first timers in parliament, shocked government officials by being too respectful.

MPs on the committee, chaired by Bukuya legislator Michael Bukenya, instead tried their best to humble themselves first by standing up as they asked questions – meanwhile the government officials spoke while seated. Only chairperson Bukenya spoke while seated.

The MPs looked as if they were intimidated by the presence of former vice-president Wandira Kazibwe. Afterwards, a health official was heard saying: “Nga those MPs are calm [health committee] they are not hostile; is it because they are new?”

His colleague replied: “I think our delegation was intimidating. We were very many and imagine with the likes of Dr Spe [Specioza], Dr Aceng [Minister Jane Ruth], Dr Moriku [Joyce], Hon Achieng [Sarah Opendi], Dr. Amandua [Jacinto], Dr Omagino [John], Moses Kamabare [NMS boss], Dr. BB [Byarugaba Baterena –Mulago hospital executive director].”

Muhanga ‘promotes’ big-time goat farming

Burahya MP Margaret Muhanga recently revealed that she had sold her cows, goats and everything to raise Shs 10.2 billion to buy land belonging to UBC.

While we have been excited about the revelation, we have missed something fundamental: a surge in interest in goat farming, with many office folks rethinking their current occupations.

The name Muhanga has instantly become popular, making the MP rival her media-savvy brother Andrew Mwenda. Social media enthusiasts even started a hash tag #HowMuhangaGot10bn and the topic was the goats business.

People have even recalled the time President Museveni told striking Makerere University lecturers to go and rear goats. That was three years back, and many took it to be a disparaging attack on the dons. But after one woman sold her goats at Shs 10.2bn, it came to light that Museveni could have been opening the lecturers’ eyes to a profitable business.

Wolokoso will not be taken by surprise if Disaster Preparedness minister Eng Hilary Onek resigned his political jobs to return to Lamwo to venture into goat farming.

He is one of the many that were so taken up by the trending #HowMuhangaGot10bn social media debate that he tweeted: “Being a Russian trained Engineer does not pay as much as rearing goats. It’s time to rethink my profession.”

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke, on her Facebook page, posted: “Never joke with women… they can earn a billion in just minutes…like this one who sold her goat at Shs 10.2bn. Just find out who the lucky buyer was instead of calling her a thief...”

That was unfair for Nambooze to say. As we know a goat does not mature in one day: you have to feed it, treat it and tend it in order to make it top-dollar. But seriously, it is amazing that most Ugandans thinking goat farming is a joking subject! It is serious business. Thanks to Muhanga, now they know.





Nabakooba angers Hon Abiriga



At the peak of her powers as police spinswoman, Judith Nabakooba knew no pressure.

As a police officer she was feared by other officers because they thought she was favoured by people in high places. When it came to journalists, she would smile at them and they would melt, with questions turning into discussions and conversations.

But now as Mityana Woman MP and chairperson of the committee on defence and internal affairs, Nabakooba (Left) may be starting to feel the heat, as she has to manage several sensibilities.

First of all, as a former blue-eyed girl of police chief Kale Kayihura, there is suspicion among some MPs that Nabakooba is not fit to play oversight roles on the police. But last week, she also realized that some members of her committee need to be kept happy if she is to have peace.

It all started when ministry of defence officials, led by state minister Charles Okello Engola, said they were planning to invite the committee to a venue the ministry finds convenient to interact with the MPs. In parliamentary speak, this could be a 5-star hotel, where a government unit gives MPs a treat with expenses pad – that they can comfortably hold their host to account.

When Obongi MP Kaps Hassan Fungaroo asked the minister to brief the committee on the recent killings in barracks, committee chair Judith Nabakooba responded: “Members, we are time-barred. Since the minister has invited us to a meeting, we shall discuss that there.”

Fungaroo would have none of this: “Madam Chairperson, you are going to have problems. How can you be glad that they are going to invite us [committee]? We are the ones to invite them, not them to invite us.”

As if pissed off, Nabakooba now allowed members to ask questions. But she left out the Arua Municipality MP, Col Ibrahim Abiriga, yet he had several times raised his hand. Seeing that Nabakooba was ending the session, Abiriga was livid: “You put up your hand, she says wo-wo-wo-wo …..again you put your hand up, she says wo-wo-wo-wo ….; what is this?”

Sensing the anger, Nabakooba relented, saying: “ok….Hon Abiriga, say something!”

But Abiriga had had enough: “No I am now angry. If I speak now, I will spoil everything. Let’s us go.”

As the committee dispersed, and as is tradition, Nabakooba said: “I request Hon Lokwang [Hillary, Ik MP] and Hon Abiriga to see off our visitors.”

In response, Abiriga retorted: “For the sake of the minister I will but if it were not for the minister I would not.”

Well, well, well!





Hon Kadogo’s size shocks MPs



Veronica Babirye Kadogo is the Buyende Woman MP. She is light-skinned, tall and of ample size (Wolokoso is not in the business of ‘fattening’ and ‘slimming’ people).

But it seems her name “Kadogo” is unique in a way. Kadogo was the name given to children who fought in the National Resistance Army (NRA) in the early 1980s.

Due to this fact, many legislators seem to expect the person of Hon Kadogo to be a short, small-bodied girl. But perhaps they may consider nicknaming her Kidogo or Gudogo, which connotes something bigger.

“I thought Hon Kadogo was short and small but when I saw her, I was shocked,” One MP told colleagues on Thursday.





