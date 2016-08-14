Related Stories

Kyambogo management, staff disagree on university reopening Written by URN

University management & staff failed to agree on the reopening

The management of Kyambogo University has decided to reopen for the new academic year despite the ongoing strike by non-teaching staff.



Prof Elli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the acting university vice chancellor says the top management took the decision after carefully looking at the implications of the delayed opening of the semester. He says further delay of the opening will affect the subsequent programmes at the campus.

Under their umbrella body, Public University Non-Teaching Staff Consultative Forum (PUNTSEF), non-teaching staff of public universities laid down their tools two weeks ago after government failed to honour a financial commitment made last year to pay them a salary enhancement amounting to about Shs 28bn.

They also claim that government owes them another Shs 28bn in unpaid salaries this year. The strike by the non-teaching staff has delayed the reopening of public universities like Kyambogo and Makerere University. Last week, minister of Finance Matia Kasaija and his Education counterpart Janet Museveni requested the non-teaching staff to resume work as government was to pay them in the next quarter of this financial year through a supplementary budget since their money had not been budgeted for.



“We had a meeting with top management and the deans and they all agreed that we go ahead and open the university on Monday 15th. So this is to inform students of Kyambogo University, the parents and guardians that the university will open on Monday, August 15 and we will be welcoming the first year students - the freshers and the continuing students on the same day. The meeting was convinced that the letter from the minister of Education concerning the issues of the non-teaching staff was genuine and that government was handling the matter”, Katunguka said.

But even after issuing that communication, the university's non-teaching staff rejected it. Katunguka says last academic year was affected by similar incidences of strikes by the non-teaching staff that forced many unwanted changes in the education programmes.



“We were concerned about the state of the students especially those who had reported and those who are around the hostels and also the state of the non-teaching staff who are demanding for a salary increment and those non-teaching staff who are willing to come back to work. So we agreed as management to request those members of staff , the non-teaching staff to report back to work on Monday so that we can continue the services to students”, he said.



Non-teaching staff simply scoffed at Katugunka’s pronouncement. Michael Eladu, the chairperson of National Union of Education Institutions, Kyambogo says the communication from the vice chancellor is a failed attempt. He says so long as government has not paid their money, they will continue with the strike. He has asked the students to ignore the communication and remain at home.



Katunguka says the university has already put in contingency measures to help the new students in case the non-teaching staff fail to show up. According to him, student volunteers have already registered to help. He also says many staff are willing to resume work, but are being intimidated by the PUNTSEF officials.



Jackson Betihamah, the PUNTSEF chairperson says the communication by the vice chancellor holds no ground or meaning. He says the non-teaching staff of Kyambogo recently held a general assembly and unanimously agreed to stay at home. He also rubbished the claims that they are intimidating and threatening those who want to resume work. He says Katunguka is looking for sympathy and cheap popularity which the non-teaching staff cannot entertain.



The students guild has remained quiet on whether the students will demand for services if the strike continues. Attempts to get the side of the guild from the president Lawrence Lugalavu were futile as his known mobile number couldn't go through.



