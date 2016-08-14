Related Stories

Muslim clerics murder suspects to sue Kayihura over torture Written by URN

Details Created: 14 August 2016 Print

Print Email

IGP Kale Kayihura

Eight persons accused of masterminding the shooting of Muslim clerics last year, have instructed their lawyers to file a torture case against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura.



The suspects, now on remand in Luzira prison, complained that they were tortured on different occasions in the course of the investigations by the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATF).



Their decision follows advice by pre-trial judge Duncan Gaswaga to file a court case against persons who have infringed on their rights in relation to a complaint lodged before the court early this week.



The suspects include Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, the leader of Tabliq sect, Sheikh Siraje Kawooya, Abdulsalam, Abdulhamid Sematimba, Rashid Jingo, Twaha Ssekito, Yusuf Kakande alias Abdallah, and Sheikh Murta Mudde Bukenya.



Prosecution alleges that Sheikh Kamoga and several others directed systematic attacks against Shia and Tabliq Muslims, in a wave of attacks in which several clerics were killed last year. They face charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, crimes against humanity and terrorism.



Their lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuzi says that the suspects have instructed him to file a formal suit against the IGP and other key officers in the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force. Rwakafuzi says the legal team is now compiling evidence before lodging a formal complaint in court under the anti-torture act.



Polly Namaye, the deputy police spokesperson says much as the suspects have a right to sue police, they were brought into JATF for interrogation.

If the case is filed, this will be the second time the IGP is sued by the members of the public. The first is a case in which supporters of former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye have dragged the IGP to Makindye court over police brutality.





