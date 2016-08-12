Related Stories

“Totally unacceptable,” is how the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and Uganda Law Society (ULS) described the disruptive siege of the Makindye magistrate’s court by supporters of police chief Gen Kale Kayihura.
On Wednesday, an angry mob protesting against the highly-anticipated trial of Gen Kayihura and seven other senior police officers, stormed the court premises. They bade for the blood of the private lawyers who brought the torture charges against the police chief and his officers accused of sanctioning or participating in the public beating of opposition supporters last month.
Speaking to journalists at his High court office in Kampala, Katureebe said, those who staged the demonstration and those who mobilized them, attacked the judiciary with the intention of intimidating it.
“It was very disturbing and I don’t want to see such a thing ever gain,” Katureebe said, adding that, “As the judiciary, we want courts to be respected because court must work independently without any form of intimidation. I hope such a scenario doesn’t happen again.”
During the three-hour siege, city lawyer Abdallah Kiwanuka’s vehicle; a Toyota Prado was pelted with stones as he drove out of the court premises. Katureebe said the issue of “hooliganism” should be addressed at the national level. Justice Katureebe referred to the June 2, 2016, incident in which supporters of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye abused the Nakawa court Chief Magistrate James Mawanda Ereemye.
The crowd abused Ereemye after prison authorities failed to produce Besigye, a treason suspect, in court.
“All political leaders must address this issue [hooliganism]. Where do they want our country to go,”Katureebe said. “You cannot say today, that the rule of law should be respected because it is in your favor and tomorrow it is okay for the rule of law not to be respected because it is not in your favor. We must all follow the law.”
He said that though it is a constitutional right for Ugandans to demonstrate, they shouldn’t do so on the court premises.
“No person is allowed to interfere with court proceedings,” he explained, adding that, “If you are not happy with the decisions of court you can appeal.”
Justice Katureebe refused to draw parallels between the Makindye court siege and the 2007 and 2005 attack of the High court by the infamous “Black Mamba”- a government security outfit.
“The attacks of [2007 and 2005] seemed to be a well-planned security operation by security agencies but that on Wednesday seemed to be [like] some people mobilized civilians.” he said.
ULS
In a separate press conference at the ULS offices in Kololo, Francis Gimara, the society’s president urged government to investigate the siege.
“We want a thorough investigation because the people who were demonstrating had placards which had one handwriting. The placards were showing the person [Kayihura] they were supporting,” Gimara said. “So, we need to know who mobilized and led them into distracting court business.”
Gimara warned that if government doesn’t investigate the incident, ULS will do its own independent digging.
“Criminal offences don’t rot that is why people who committed crimes during [Idi] Amin’s regime can be bought to book,” Gimara said.
On Wednesday, during the siege, Frank Mwesigwa, the Kampala metropolitan police commander, owned the mob.
“These are civilians [demonstrators] who informed us that they were going to demonstrate in support of the Uganda police, that’s why we allowed them here,” Mwesigwa said.
But Gimara said, “We know those demonstrators wanted to block the trial of Gen Kayihura that’s why they were trying to intimidate the chief magistrate and the lawyers involved in the case. But this is something we are not going accept.”
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairperson for Lubaga division, has defended the actions of pro-Kayihura supporters who last week stormed Makindye…
Mon 15 Aug 2016 | 27 comments
The chief justice perhaps understated when commenting on last Wednesday’s chaos at Makindye court, where a mob intimidated the magistrate…
Mon 15 Aug 2016 | 1 comments
Even more pressure is mounting on the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura as government today, Tuesday through the…
Tue 16 Aug 2016 | 26 comments
Eight persons accused of masterminding the shooting of Muslim clerics last year, have instructed their lawyers to file a torture…
Sun 14 Aug 2016 | 6 comments
In the wake of the growing public anger at the invasion of Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court by Gen Kale Kayihura…
Mon 15 Aug 2016 | 44 comments
CJ is playing ignorant when he looked the other way when m7 stole the election.
It's a bit late, criminals in high offices have gotten us all into this mess. Kaihura must go but the chief architect of all is MUSEVENI, the earlier he goes the better for everyone.
Can anyone in his right mind actually think that Dr. Besigye has ever won elections for President in Uganda?
He has tried, if I remember correctly, four different times and failed. He does not have enough appeal to curry the Nation in a competitive poll - that is the fact!
So, all these claims of courts and others stealing the elections for Museveni are just ridiculous. Of course I am not naive to say there elections have always been free and fair.
That does not happen anywhere in the world. But that unfairness has never been enough to cause a different electoral outcome. As the demonstrations, I thought they were started with Dr. Besigye's supporters - not so?