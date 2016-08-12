Related Stories

Top civil servants struck off payroll Written by Benon Herbert Oluka

Senior Presidential advisor John Nagenda

Dozens of top civil servants, including two permanent secretaries, a principal private secretary to President Museveni, and several presidential advisors, have been struck off the government payroll.

The affected civil servants, who number 9,000 in total, are now required to report to the ministry of public service between August 15 and August 26 for validation of their particulars.

“Officers are required to bring their national ID, current payslips, letters of appointment and postings instructions,” says the statement. “Failure to report will lead to permanent deletion from Government of Uganda payroll with effect from August 31, 2016.”

Among the affected top civil servants are the permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Vincent Rubarema Regwizangoga; the permanent secretary in the ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, David Gabindadde-Musoke, the principal private secretary to President Museveni, Mary Amajo and the NRM vice chairperson for western Uganda Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza.

Also struck off the payroll are 18 presidential advisors. They include former prime minister Kintu Musoke, the presidential advisor on AGOA Susan Muhwezi, former presidential pilot Maj Gen Joshua Masaba, and presidential advisor on Buganda Brig Kasirye Gwanga.

Others are presidential advisor on media John Nagenda, and the former head of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Amos Mukumbi, former Buganda minister Robert Sebunya, and former Ntungamo LC V chairperson John Wycliffe Karazarwe.

Efforts to contact some of the top civil servants who were struck off the payroll were futile by the time we went to press last evening. According to the ministry of Public Service statement, some of the affected civil servants include those already validated but with discrepancies in their particulars. The statement says the second lot are “validated public officers with matching biometrics and national ID database but with different names on GOU payroll and national ID database.”

This lot includes a presidential advisor whose payroll name is Capt Oliver Zizinga but whose national ID carries the name Olive Nakimbugwe; another presidential advisor whose payroll has Dorah Rukare Semambo but her national ID has the name Graceful Namara Semambo. The former MP and military officer, James Kinobe, uses a different name, Jimmy William Lauben Kinobe on his national ID.

The public service ministry says the ongoing exercise is part of an ongoing exercise to rid the government payroll of “ghosts,” which cost the government billions of shillings in monthly salary payments.

In 2014, an audit by the auditor general found 8,000 ‘ghost employees’ on the government payroll, slightly less than the 9,000 found a year earlier. Two years ago, the government said that it was upgrading its salary payment system from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS) to Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS) in a bid to get rid of ghost employees.

However, the new system, which required employees to be identified through unique “supplier numbers,” hit a snag when it also eliminated genuine public servants from the payroll in cases where they had names similar to those who had already been allotted supplier numbers.

The confusion resulted in many public servants missing their salaries for several months. The government then moved to further clean up its payroll using national identity card data, which has now wiped out some of the top civil servants.



