Related Stories

How pro-Kayihura crowd sealed off Makindye court

Written by Derrick Kiyonga
Details
Created: 12 August 2016

Makindye Chief Magistrate's court, the scene of Gen Kale Kayihura's eagerly-awaited trial, was infiltrated by a well-organised group a night before, DERRICK KIYONGA reports.

Kayihura and seven other senior police officers were summoned by that court weeks ago to respond to charges, brought by private lawyers, relating to police’s brutalization of Dr Kizza Besigye supporters and onlookers in Kampala last month.

According to insider sources familiar with the organization of the protestors, some of them were ferried under the cover of darkness into the precincts of Makindye court in a Fuso truck.

So, by 5am on Wednesday, Kayihura’s supporters had already taken positions in the court yard, armed with placards. Police at the scene just looked on nonchalantly. This siege was reminiscent of the infamous attack on the High court by the ‘Black Mamba,’ a government security outfit, on March 1 2007.

Pro-Kayihura protestors hold placards at court 

Unlike the 2007 incident, sources said that this mobilization was orchestrated by Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairman for Lubaga division, who also doubles as Kayihura’s aide. The pro-Kayihura supporters carried placards with messages such as: “IGP Azira Musango” (IGP has no case) and “IGP Amalako” [IGP is unbeatable].

“I arrived here at 5:45am,” Nicholas Opiyo, one of the private lawyers that brought the charges against Kayihura, said. “But they [Kayihura’s supporters] were already here.”

Soon, David Mafabi, the court’s chief magistrate, who was in his office, got rattled by the noise and ordered the court’s police officers to hush them up. The officers obliged but the rowdy crowd didn’t budge. “This is our court; we have a right to be here,” they said.

“By the way, where is the chief magistrate who has given this order?” they asked as the policemen withdrew.

With lawyers preparing to enter court, the mob got extremely raucous; this time they tried to forcefully enter the magistrate’s office.

“We want to know if anybody saw Kayihura caning any person. They should only charge those who caned people. We are going to die if Kayihura steps in the dock,” they shouted.

“Who is this chief magistrate who is going to try a whole General?” one of the protesters asked.

Amidst the chaos, police, led by Kampala Metropolitan commander Frank Mwesigwa, shyly looked on.

“There will be no trial here. Kayihura will not step into that dock,” they shouted.

THE CHARGE

Kayihura is jointly charged with senior police officers such as Andrew Kaggwa, James Ruhweza, Moses Nanoka, Samuel Bamuzibire, Patrick Muhumuza, Wesley Nganizi and Geoffrey Kaheebwa (acting regional police commander for Kampala East). Apart from Kaheebwa, the rest were recently sent for a refresher course.

Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo in court

According to the charge sheet, the eight senior police officers are indicted for torture. The charge sheet maintains that Kayihura and his aforementioned senior officers and other police commanders still at large, being superior officers of the Uganda Police Force, in various places in and around Kampala, between 2011 and 2016 but most notably on 13/07/2016 and 14/07/2016, are liable for the acts of torture committed against Joseph Kaddu, Andrew Ssebitosi, Rogers Ddiba, and other members of the general public including boda boda riders and supporters of Besigye.

LUKWAGO

At around 9:45am, Kampala lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrived at the court to join a team of lawyers who want to prosecute Kayihura and his police officers. Lukwago joined Abdallah Kiwanuka, Opiyo and Daniel Walyemera, among others.

At 10am, Mafabi entered court and proceedings got underway but nothing much could be achieved since Kayihura and his co-accused didn’t turn up. To compound matters, resident state attorney Immaculate Angutoko informed court that the director of public prosecutions (DPP) wanted to take over the case. Mafabi, in turn, told Angutoko to make a formal application in the next court session.

With court done, the mob refocused its attention on Lukwago. The mob accused the mayor’s law firm of being behind the filing of the case.

“We want Lukwago. He is the reason why we are suffering,” they chanted, adding: “We voted him to be the lord mayor but not to come to court. We are tired of his wars. This is a battle that he is not going to win.”

By this time, Lukwago and his fellow lawyers, who had taken refuge in the chief magistrates’ chambers, were joined by Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.

“Maybe we can also get in some people who can drive these people away. Remember I’m the MP of this area. I can easily mobilize people to counter these ones,” Ssewanyana said.

MP Ssegirinya Muhammad (L), Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago and lawyer Nicholas Opiyo

Unknown to them, Kayihura’s supporters had been reinforced by stone throwers who had encircled the whole court. “Lukwago you normally call us Kifeesi [criminal gang] come out and you face off with us,” they chanted, adding: “Even those journalists should be beaten because they are always reporting everything. Even things they shouldn’t report.”

As tension mounted, police deployed two armored vehicles but still they didn’t arrest any of Kayihura’s supporters or spray tear gas as is the norm when dealing with opposition supporters.

At midday, after rigorous negotiations with Mwesigwa, Lukwago and other lawyers were driven away from court by a police patrol vehicle without any fracas. The case resumes on August 29 but with Lukwago’s supporters vowing to revenge it remains to be seen how the police will handle the situation.

DEFIANCE

Lukwago has warned to mobilize the “whole Kampala” in the next sitting as a way of countering what he termed as Kayihura’s “goons.”

“Next time they will hear from the people of Kampala,” Lukwago said.

For his part, Kiwanuka whose car was stoned in the chaos, said that he was “unmoved”

“I remained focused. I want to prosecute Kayihura as per instructions given to me by my clients,” he said, “No amount of intimidation will deter me.” 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments   

+2 #1 kabinda 2016-08-12 09:09
Which foreign investor will be attracted to a lawless country like this one?

The IGP and his thugs are above the law?

And where does he take his thugs when they commit crimes? But again is it a surprise bandits are in power?
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #2 Ensi Ttekungulwa 2016-08-12 09:21
What we have in Uganda is a group of thugs masquerading as Police officers and once Armageddon strikes no one will be spared.
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #3 Jolo 2016-08-12 10:23
When nude pictures are seen in the media our rev. Fr. Lokodo, minister for nudity, is quick to arrest the culprit but we now witnessed the nudity of the NRM-M7 government on the courts premises in Makindye and the question is "who is going to arrest this nude government?

Come August 29 just wait and you will see the pay back. Kayihura and his goons will learn a lesson they never imagined. Kampala will do the job easily and make Katuna accessible to many like Elegy was.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #4 Gwok 2016-08-12 10:49
So what is the difference between pro-KK demonstration and a pro-Kizza one as far as our laws are concerned? I

f Kizza could be charged with treason for his, KK too could be charged for teason for his, couldn't he?

Is there still any "left over" / uncompromised brave lawyer out there who could take this on further? My opinion only. Please have your say.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #5 sn 2016-08-12 11:47
So the goons or thugs identified themselves as the usual kifeesi gangs.

What they should not forget is that their faces have been captured by TV cameras for personal identification.

Wile unwittingly helping Kaihura to come down once that happens they will then have no Kaihura for protection and one by one they be arraigned in the same court.

By the way missing in this report is the fact that in the afternoon of Wednesday the goons were seen at CPS lining up for payment for a completed job.

Kampala is beginning to know who the real goons that have been terrorizing around exactly are. Even the chief justice has taken note!!
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #6 sn 2016-08-12 11:50
Quoting Ensi Ttekungulwa:
What we have in Uganda is a group of thugs masquerading as Police officers and once Armageddon strikes no one will be spared.

They are not only in police but the army and political offices.
They also occupy so called intelligence services.
Quote | Report to administrator
-1 #7 Jane 2016-08-12 13:41
Defiance overload! Besigye must be proud. His legacy in Uganda politics will be this. Encouraging citizens not to listen to authority, to take matters into their own hands.

This is the result. He'd promised to attend court too but was missing in action!
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #8 webeshixty 2016-08-14 14:11
Aha, where's Muzeeyi Wood McMitty to sow some seeds of sanity to this Kayikuuzi madness?

Twateera Mbundu has resorted to hiring riffraff from the cesspool of society to scuttle the rule of law & order to extend his unwelcome tenure till Satan (Walumbe) claims what belonged to hell!

Quite Certain Lord Jesus the Saviour would have packed all his belongings on the back of a donkey and headed straight back to heaven if he ever made that mistake of straying into Uganda.

Why bother with the Kitaatwa Choir who are only interested in Shs 10 000 to unleash terror unto society? I'm sure Amin must be laughing his teeth out of the remains of his skull in his Saudi grave! Anything worth saving out there? The Yanks could be right to lobe their carpet bombs because things are beyond saving down here.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #9 Kabinda 2016-08-14 16:19
If Abdallah Kitata and his bodaboda militia are Kayihoror's terror group and we all saw how Kayihoror and his terror gangs in uniform tormented Ugandans who opposed NRM during elections,why shouldn't defenceless Ugandans be justified to form their own defensive groups?

We have no police after all and going by the Museveni doctrine,if the government is corrupt,rigging elections and controlled by swines(like Kitata) you go to the bush.Isn't that what this is all about?
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #10 Rwot 2016-08-14 16:33
Mbu will mobilise the whole Kampala. who told you we all subscribe to your thought. I

challenge Lukwago to mobilise Kampala and we mobilise Ugandans.

But who pays Lukwago in KCCA? how do you pay someone who does not work? Any way this is uganda.
Quote | Report to administrator
AIRTEL UNLIMITED
UNAA
NIRA
Ntinda View Apartments

Related Stories