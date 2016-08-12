Related Stories

How pro-Kayihura crowd sealed off Makindye court Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Makindye Chief Magistrate's court, the scene of Gen Kale Kayihura's eagerly-awaited trial, was infiltrated by a well-organised group a night before, DERRICK KIYONGA reports.



Kayihura and seven other senior police officers were summoned by that court weeks ago to respond to charges, brought by private lawyers, relating to police’s brutalization of Dr Kizza Besigye supporters and onlookers in Kampala last month.

According to insider sources familiar with the organization of the protestors, some of them were ferried under the cover of darkness into the precincts of Makindye court in a Fuso truck.

So, by 5am on Wednesday, Kayihura’s supporters had already taken positions in the court yard, armed with placards. Police at the scene just looked on nonchalantly. This siege was reminiscent of the infamous attack on the High court by the ‘Black Mamba,’ a government security outfit, on March 1 2007.

Pro-Kayihura protestors hold placards at court

Unlike the 2007 incident, sources said that this mobilization was orchestrated by Abdallah Kitatta, the NRM chairman for Lubaga division, who also doubles as Kayihura’s aide. The pro-Kayihura supporters carried placards with messages such as: “IGP Azira Musango” (IGP has no case) and “IGP Amalako” [IGP is unbeatable].

“I arrived here at 5:45am,” Nicholas Opiyo, one of the private lawyers that brought the charges against Kayihura, said. “But they [Kayihura’s supporters] were already here.”

Soon, David Mafabi, the court’s chief magistrate, who was in his office, got rattled by the noise and ordered the court’s police officers to hush them up. The officers obliged but the rowdy crowd didn’t budge. “This is our court; we have a right to be here,” they said.

“By the way, where is the chief magistrate who has given this order?” they asked as the policemen withdrew.

With lawyers preparing to enter court, the mob got extremely raucous; this time they tried to forcefully enter the magistrate’s office.

“We want to know if anybody saw Kayihura caning any person. They should only charge those who caned people. We are going to die if Kayihura steps in the dock,” they shouted.

“Who is this chief magistrate who is going to try a whole General?” one of the protesters asked.

Amidst the chaos, police, led by Kampala Metropolitan commander Frank Mwesigwa, shyly looked on.

“There will be no trial here. Kayihura will not step into that dock,” they shouted.



THE CHARGE

Kayihura is jointly charged with senior police officers such as Andrew Kaggwa, James Ruhweza, Moses Nanoka, Samuel Bamuzibire, Patrick Muhumuza, Wesley Nganizi and Geoffrey Kaheebwa (acting regional police commander for Kampala East). Apart from Kaheebwa, the rest were recently sent for a refresher course.

Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo in court

According to the charge sheet, the eight senior police officers are indicted for torture. The charge sheet maintains that Kayihura and his aforementioned senior officers and other police commanders still at large, being superior officers of the Uganda Police Force, in various places in and around Kampala, between 2011 and 2016 but most notably on 13/07/2016 and 14/07/2016, are liable for the acts of torture committed against Joseph Kaddu, Andrew Ssebitosi, Rogers Ddiba, and other members of the general public including boda boda riders and supporters of Besigye.



LUKWAGO

At around 9:45am, Kampala lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrived at the court to join a team of lawyers who want to prosecute Kayihura and his police officers. Lukwago joined Abdallah Kiwanuka, Opiyo and Daniel Walyemera, among others.

At 10am, Mafabi entered court and proceedings got underway but nothing much could be achieved since Kayihura and his co-accused didn’t turn up. To compound matters, resident state attorney Immaculate Angutoko informed court that the director of public prosecutions (DPP) wanted to take over the case. Mafabi, in turn, told Angutoko to make a formal application in the next court session.

With court done, the mob refocused its attention on Lukwago. The mob accused the mayor’s law firm of being behind the filing of the case.

“We want Lukwago. He is the reason why we are suffering,” they chanted, adding: “We voted him to be the lord mayor but not to come to court. We are tired of his wars. This is a battle that he is not going to win.”

By this time, Lukwago and his fellow lawyers, who had taken refuge in the chief magistrates’ chambers, were joined by Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.

“Maybe we can also get in some people who can drive these people away. Remember I’m the MP of this area. I can easily mobilize people to counter these ones,” Ssewanyana said.

MP Ssegirinya Muhammad (L), Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago and lawyer Nicholas Opiyo

Unknown to them, Kayihura’s supporters had been reinforced by stone throwers who had encircled the whole court. “Lukwago you normally call us Kifeesi [criminal gang] come out and you face off with us,” they chanted, adding: “Even those journalists should be beaten because they are always reporting everything. Even things they shouldn’t report.”

As tension mounted, police deployed two armored vehicles but still they didn’t arrest any of Kayihura’s supporters or spray tear gas as is the norm when dealing with opposition supporters.

At midday, after rigorous negotiations with Mwesigwa, Lukwago and other lawyers were driven away from court by a police patrol vehicle without any fracas. The case resumes on August 29 but with Lukwago’s supporters vowing to revenge it remains to be seen how the police will handle the situation.



DEFIANCE

Lukwago has warned to mobilize the “whole Kampala” in the next sitting as a way of countering what he termed as Kayihura’s “goons.”

“Next time they will hear from the people of Kampala,” Lukwago said.

For his part, Kiwanuka whose car was stoned in the chaos, said that he was “unmoved”

“I remained focused. I want to prosecute Kayihura as per instructions given to me by my clients,” he said, “No amount of intimidation will deter me.”

