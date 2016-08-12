Related Stories

Mirundi predicts Museveni downfall

Written by Siraje Lubwama
Created: 12 August 2016
Tamale Mirundi

Tamale Mirundi, the controversial presidential advisor on media, has warned that the trigger for President Museveni’s downfall could be his government’s mishandling of critical national issues.

Speaking to The Observer recently, Mirundi, a no stranger to controversy, said some of the mishandled issues include the recent closure of Nakawuka health centre at the urging of the president and the sacking of medical staff there, the police brutality, Amama Mbabazi’s underground activities and attempts to lift the presidential age-limit.

“Some mafias in government are bent on misleading the president on some national issues to the extent that when he believes them, he begins fighting those who work hard and promotes lazy ones, a move that gives the mafias victory,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi said whoever gave Museveni advice to replace civilian doctors with soldiers at Nakawuka health centre is a saboteur.

“If Museveni is to traverse the entire country suspending civilian doctors and replacing them with soldiers, how many doctors does he have in the army? he queried.
He said Museveni’s decision to work with elements within the opposition has begun to create problems for the NRM.

He also criticized the appointment of people, who are not on good terms, in the same cabinet, saying it could create paralysis.

“Do you expect Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde [security minister] to forgive Lt Col Bright Rwamirama who he accuses of shooting at him [during elections for the western youth MP]?” 

He said it was a big mistake for Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for communication and ICT to appoint a committee to review operations of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

He said the appointment of Odrek Rwabogo, a son in-law of the president, to this committee could validate claims that the first family wants to take over UBC. He said because of this confusion, he had decided to cut links with UBC and Star TV where he has been a weekly guest on political talk shows.

When asked whether he still gets his salary as the presidential advisor, Tamale said he does not know whether it is deposited on his account.

“How can somebody claim to have promoted you after raising accusations against you? I was being paid Shs 780,000 as press secretary and my successor Don somebody [Wanyama] is paid Shs 8m. This is nothing but mockery and humiliation,” Tamale said, sounding bitter.

“I wrote books worth Shs 500m which has not been paid to me [by state house]. As if that is not bad enough some people I now suspect to be from Mbabazi’s camp offered me a job which I did. They paid me Shs 500m [but] this money was stolen from me on the same day.” 

AGE-LIMIT DEBATE

Mirundi blamed a group of NRM supporters for championing the removal of the presidential age-limit even before Museveni serves half of his new term. He said this will force even NRM supporters to fight Museveni or leave him after he is depicted as a life president.

“Some NRM supporters have approached me and urged me to join [Col. Kizza] Besigye who they say is now more popular or form another parallel political party. I refused to join them because my political style is different,”  Mirundi said.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

+1 #21 sexy me 2016-08-13 17:29
Tamale mirundi seems to display symptoms of A.D.D(Attention Deficit Disorder) if not that then he's hitting the bottle too hard.
+5 #22 ugh 2016-08-13 17:38
Tamale mirundi you got pimped. Like many before you museveni shagged you big time.

You are his biatch. He can bareback you whenever. Stop squealing like a mad hog that you are and take it like a lady.
0 #23 Wooden.K 2016-08-13 22:27
Greetings to our beloved Observer !

maybe I am wrong , but I see that comment# 18 from Gwok was posted after midnight ; then next one-#19 from me was posted at mid-day . 12 hours in between.

If I am right , should we take it that our comments are first cleared by the busy State House and that is why it takes that long to publish them .

Whats going on ?
Concerning Tamale Mirundi , I think he hits the top of his head a lot that is why some of his brain cells are missing.He seems to forget the things he said last week.

Lucky for him that the journalistic notion of keeping records that can be used to, hit, pin and expose double-talkers expired a long time ago.

That said , people should be aware that Ugandans, and the modern world, have developed a strange fascination for the psychology of lunacy. Many will therefore will find something amuzing about Tamale Mirundi , which he ( like all lunatics ) mistakes for popularity or "yintelekicuwal ite".

Kapere , Dikuula , Majangwa ,Ekanya and cartoons make some people laugh sometimes ; but nobody takes them "home" notime.
0 #24 Empayippayi 2016-08-14 02:51
Quoting hmong:
If mirundi were pilot, passengers would be in for a wild, turbulent ride.

He says a lot of debris.


With Mirundi's current state of mind? Passengers would be very afraid!
+2 #25 Empayippayi 2016-08-14 03:06
Mirundi said Museveni sent him back to school and paid for his degree.

He is also on record as having boasted that he's now far richer than he had ever been before becoming Museveni's ass wiper. He said he owned over 10 Kamunye (taxi minibuses) from which he made UGX 10 Million daily, all courtesy of the President.

On paper he might have been earning a paltry UGX780K, but in reality he was getting far more because of his position. Now, what is he yapping about?
+1 #26 matek 2016-08-14 05:46
Is this the some Mr. Mirundi who was defending and acting as a "loud mouth piece parrot "for dear leader M 7 leading to the Feb ,2016 erections .

Surely I say onto you, In politics there is no permanent "enemy" or "friend so to say..

Otherwise like the coli say Idong in iwaci Cun Lyec ibar loka Palango

Meanwhole Mr politician has removed the three leg karamoja stool from your butt un be known to you. I am not crying for Mr mirunda .The fellow was o mouth.

The wise man saith when climbing and you are up there. do not kick the ladder to prevent others from climbing..
you might need it on your way down !

Otherwise, you will fall so hard the ants will have a hard time putting your behind / pieces back together .

matek
0 #27 WADADA rogers 2016-08-24 23:25
In Bugisu, we have a saying that even the son of the circumciser (local surgeon) feels pain during circumcision.

Tamale's expectations were too high, he got nothing in return. He has started expressing his pain in the media
