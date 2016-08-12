Related Stories

Tamale Mirundi, the controversial presidential advisor on media, has warned that the trigger for President Museveni’s downfall could be his government’s mishandling of critical national issues.
Speaking to The Observer recently, Mirundi, a no stranger to controversy, said some of the mishandled issues include the recent closure of Nakawuka health centre at the urging of the president and the sacking of medical staff there, the police brutality, Amama Mbabazi’s underground activities and attempts to lift the presidential age-limit.
“Some mafias in government are bent on misleading the president on some national issues to the extent that when he believes them, he begins fighting those who work hard and promotes lazy ones, a move that gives the mafias victory,” Mirundi said.
Mirundi said whoever gave Museveni advice to replace civilian doctors with soldiers at Nakawuka health centre is a saboteur.
“If Museveni is to traverse the entire country suspending civilian doctors and replacing them with soldiers, how many doctors does he have in the army? he queried.
He said Museveni’s decision to work with elements within the opposition has begun to create problems for the NRM.
He also criticized the appointment of people, who are not on good terms, in the same cabinet, saying it could create paralysis.
“Do you expect Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde [security minister] to forgive Lt Col Bright Rwamirama who he accuses of shooting at him [during elections for the western youth MP]?”
He said it was a big mistake for Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for communication and ICT to appoint a committee to review operations of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).
He said the appointment of Odrek Rwabogo, a son in-law of the president, to this committee could validate claims that the first family wants to take over UBC. He said because of this confusion, he had decided to cut links with UBC and Star TV where he has been a weekly guest on political talk shows.
When asked whether he still gets his salary as the presidential advisor, Tamale said he does not know whether it is deposited on his account.
“How can somebody claim to have promoted you after raising accusations against you? I was being paid Shs 780,000 as press secretary and my successor Don somebody [Wanyama] is paid Shs 8m. This is nothing but mockery and humiliation,” Tamale said, sounding bitter.
“I wrote books worth Shs 500m which has not been paid to me [by state house]. As if that is not bad enough some people I now suspect to be from Mbabazi’s camp offered me a job which I did. They paid me Shs 500m [but] this money was stolen from me on the same day.”
AGE-LIMIT DEBATE
Mirundi blamed a group of NRM supporters for championing the removal of the presidential age-limit even before Museveni serves half of his new term. He said this will force even NRM supporters to fight Museveni or leave him after he is depicted as a life president.
“Some NRM supporters have approached me and urged me to join [Col. Kizza] Besigye who they say is now more popular or form another parallel political party. I refused to join them because my political style is different,” Mirundi said.
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Dozens of top civil servants, including two permanent secretaries, a principal private secretary to President Museveni, and several presidential advisors…
Fri 12 Aug 2016 | 12 comments
The Supreme court is scheduled to read out its detailed judgment in the presidential election petition filed by former prime…
Wed 24 Aug 2016 | 7 comments
FDC national chairman Wasswa Biriggwa has rejected accusations that he is a coward, saying he has been away addressing some…
Wed 24 Aug 2016 | 2 comments
Of recent, a lot has been written and said about the NRM secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, in a campaign…
Fri 22 Jul 2016 | 6 comments
For some time (not just after the February elections), the Ugandan government has increasingly become interested in controlling public opinion…
Wed 6 Jul 2016 | 1 comments
You are his biatch. He can bareback you whenever. Stop squealing like a mad hog that you are and take it like a lady.
maybe I am wrong , but I see that comment# 18 from Gwok was posted after midnight ; then next one-#19 from me was posted at mid-day . 12 hours in between.
If I am right , should we take it that our comments are first cleared by the busy State House and that is why it takes that long to publish them .
Whats going on ?
Concerning Tamale Mirundi , I think he hits the top of his head a lot that is why some of his brain cells are missing.He seems to forget the things he said last week.
Lucky for him that the journalistic notion of keeping records that can be used to, hit, pin and expose double-talkers expired a long time ago.
That said , people should be aware that Ugandans, and the modern world, have developed a strange fascination for the psychology of lunacy. Many will therefore will find something amuzing about Tamale Mirundi , which he ( like all lunatics ) mistakes for popularity or "yintelekicuwal ite".
Kapere , Dikuula , Majangwa ,Ekanya and cartoons make some people laugh sometimes ; but nobody takes them "home" notime.
With Mirundi's current state of mind? Passengers would be very afraid!
He is also on record as having boasted that he's now far richer than he had ever been before becoming Museveni's ass wiper. He said he owned over 10 Kamunye (taxi minibuses) from which he made UGX 10 Million daily, all courtesy of the President.
On paper he might have been earning a paltry UGX780K, but in reality he was getting far more because of his position. Now, what is he yapping about?
Surely I say onto you, In politics there is no permanent "enemy" or "friend so to say..
Otherwise like the coli say Idong in iwaci Cun Lyec ibar loka Palango
Meanwhole Mr politician has removed the three leg karamoja stool from your butt un be known to you. I am not crying for Mr mirunda .The fellow was o mouth.
The wise man saith when climbing and you are up there. do not kick the ladder to prevent others from climbing..
you might need it on your way down !
Otherwise, you will fall so hard the ants will have a hard time putting your behind / pieces back together .
matek
Tamale's expectations were too high, he got nothing in return. He has started expressing his pain in the media