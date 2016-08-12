Related Stories

Mirundi predicts Museveni downfall Written by Siraje Lubwama

Tamale Mirundi

Tamale Mirundi, the controversial presidential advisor on media, has warned that the trigger for President Museveni’s downfall could be his government’s mishandling of critical national issues.

Speaking to The Observer recently, Mirundi, a no stranger to controversy, said some of the mishandled issues include the recent closure of Nakawuka health centre at the urging of the president and the sacking of medical staff there, the police brutality, Amama Mbabazi’s underground activities and attempts to lift the presidential age-limit.

“Some mafias in government are bent on misleading the president on some national issues to the extent that when he believes them, he begins fighting those who work hard and promotes lazy ones, a move that gives the mafias victory,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi said whoever gave Museveni advice to replace civilian doctors with soldiers at Nakawuka health centre is a saboteur.

“If Museveni is to traverse the entire country suspending civilian doctors and replacing them with soldiers, how many doctors does he have in the army? he queried.

He said Museveni’s decision to work with elements within the opposition has begun to create problems for the NRM.

He also criticized the appointment of people, who are not on good terms, in the same cabinet, saying it could create paralysis.

“Do you expect Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde [security minister] to forgive Lt Col Bright Rwamirama who he accuses of shooting at him [during elections for the western youth MP]?”

He said it was a big mistake for Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for communication and ICT to appoint a committee to review operations of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

He said the appointment of Odrek Rwabogo, a son in-law of the president, to this committee could validate claims that the first family wants to take over UBC. He said because of this confusion, he had decided to cut links with UBC and Star TV where he has been a weekly guest on political talk shows.

When asked whether he still gets his salary as the presidential advisor, Tamale said he does not know whether it is deposited on his account.

“How can somebody claim to have promoted you after raising accusations against you? I was being paid Shs 780,000 as press secretary and my successor Don somebody [Wanyama] is paid Shs 8m. This is nothing but mockery and humiliation,” Tamale said, sounding bitter.

“I wrote books worth Shs 500m which has not been paid to me [by state house]. As if that is not bad enough some people I now suspect to be from Mbabazi’s camp offered me a job which I did. They paid me Shs 500m [but] this money was stolen from me on the same day.”



AGE-LIMIT DEBATE

Mirundi blamed a group of NRM supporters for championing the removal of the presidential age-limit even before Museveni serves half of his new term. He said this will force even NRM supporters to fight Museveni or leave him after he is depicted as a life president.

“Some NRM supporters have approached me and urged me to join [Col. Kizza] Besigye who they say is now more popular or form another parallel political party. I refused to join them because my political style is different,” Mirundi said.



