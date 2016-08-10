Related Stories

Basajjabalaba’s stalled fraud trial tears up judiciary Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Details Created: 10 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Hassan Basajjabalaba (C) at the Anti-Corruption court in 2013

Justices Bamugemereire, Bamwine exchange jibes over handling of Shs 20bn fraud case

In the past three years, the fraud and tax evasion charge against businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba has not been heard at the Anti-Corruption court, stalled largely by a Constitutional court petition brought by his lawyers challenging his trial.

This delayed prosecution of Basajjabalaba has exasperated some people in the legal fraternity. To these people, the dilly-dallying smacks is what they call “judicial racketeering.”

In the lawyers’ speak “judicial racketeering” refers to a combined effort by judges and lawyers to frustrate cases.

To others, however, it is another case of the Constitutional court’s endemic failure to “logically” manage its cases. Enter Basajjabalaba, the former chairperson of the ruling NRM’s entrepreneurs’ league. Whereas he faces several fraud charges, he has continued to enjoy unfettered freedom for over three years.

In January, 2013, Basajjabalaba was arrested and spent some days in Luzira prison. He was arraigned in the Anti-Corruption court on charges of evading taxes worth Shs 20bn. Basajjabalaba, together with his younger brother Muzamiru [Basajjabalaba], were charged with three counts of conspiracy to defeat tax law, forgery of a judicial document and uttering a false document.

Prosecution alleged that Basajjabalaba, also chairman of Haba Group (U) Limited, conspired with his younger brother Muzamiru, to evade taxes amounting to Shs 20.1bn arising from a government compensation payment to Haba. They allegedly committed the offence between 2010 and 2011 in Kampala.

Asked for an update on Basajjabalaba’s case, Sarah Langa Sui, the registrar of the Anti-Corruption court, said: “We have no new information about the case ever since the Constitutional court intervened.”



GENESIS

Haba was compensated Shs 142bn after government cancelled its purchase of Nakasero, Shauriyako and St Balikuddembe markets as well as the Constitution square. Basajjabalaba is also accused of forging a consent judgment on October 6, 2010.

The judgment was purportedly entered into by Haba, as a plaintiff, and the Attorney General as the defendant, agreeing that the latter’s payments to the former of Shs 142bn would not be subject to any levies, whereas the award was subject to tax laws.

Prosecution further alleged that in 2011, in the High court case of Haba versus the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority, Basajjabalaba fraudulently uttered the said consent judgment.



NO TRIAL

Basajjabalaba’s trial was meant to start at the Anti-Corruption court on May 10, 2013 before Justice Catherine Bamugemereire who has since been promoted to the Court of Appeal. But on May 9, 2013, hours to the start of Basajjabalaba’s prosecution, Constitutional court justices Steven Kavuma, Remmy Kasule and Augustine Nshimye stopped Bamugemereire in her tracks by halting the trial.

The injunction was issued after Basajjabalaba ran to the Constitutional court claiming that his trial violates key tenets of the Constitution. However, Justice Bamugemereire says she could have been removed from the case and transferred to the Family court because she questioned the Constitutional court injunction.

“First, I questioned the order from the Constitutional court and Basajjabalaba lawyers were not happy,” Justice Bamugemereire explains.

“They [lawyers] reported me to the Principal Judge [Yorokamu Bamwine] and the deputy Chief Justice [Kavuma] and soon after that, I was transferred to the Family division.”

She adds that Basajjabalaba lawyers got scared when she was allocated the case. “Perhaps they [lawyers] frustrated that trial because they knew with me handling it, their clients [Basajjabalaba] were in for a rough time,” Bamugemereire says. “It will be very hard for that case to be tried now after all these years passing by…”

When contacted, Justice Bamwine watered down Justice Bamugemereire’s assertions as “speculation”.

“That’s not how I work,” Bamwine said. “Actually such complaints are new to me.”

With the Constitutional court intervention, Justice Bamugemereire had no option but to terminate the trial despite the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicating that he had assembled a number of high-profile witnesses.

Some of the DPP’s witnesses included; former Attorney General Khiddu Makubuya, Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, High court Judge Billy Kainamura (then acting solicitor general), his successor Harriet Lwabi and lawyer Geoffrey Nangumya, who filed the lawsuit that resulted in the forged consent judgment.

That notwithstanding, on July 1, 2014, Justices Kavuma, Kasule, Eldad Mwangusya, Rubby Aweri Opio and Solomy Balungi Bbosa finally heard Basajjabalaba’s main petition challenging his prosecution. Two years down the road, the judges have never delivered the judgement and no reason has been advanced.

“To be honest I don’t even remember the date we argued that petition,” John Mary Mugisha, one of Basajjabalaba’s lawyers, said when asked about the delay.

“We have never been told why it [Judgement] has taken long. But we are still waiting for it patiently.”



NOT OVER YET

Normally, criminal matters are tried expeditiously to avoid the accused interfering with evidence. Indeed, on Friday, August 5, Jane Kajuga Okuo, the DPP’s spokesperson emphasized the same.

“The ideal situation is for criminal matters to be heard as fast as possible because if you delay, evidence might be tampered with,” she said.

“But since it is a court process that stopped the trial, we have no option but to wait.”

Prodded about the matter on Friday, Solomon Muyita, the Judiciary’s senior communication officer, said the judgement wasn’t written because Justices; Mwangusya and Opio were promoted to the Supreme court last year. “Now, what the judiciary is going to do is to reconstitute the panel such that the petition is heard again,” he said.

“This might be next year [2017] since now the court is going to hear Parliamentary electoral appeals. They take precedent over any other matter.”



CRITICAL OUTLOOK

According Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, a lawyer with Centre for Legal Aid, such a delay is a violation of the judicial code of conduct, which stipulates that a judgement should be handed down within 60 days.

“This is also another glaring example of how courts treat litigants differently; some are favoured while others are ignored, more so the poor,” he said. “This goes back to the lack of accountability and transparency that has engulfed the Constitutional court. No one knows what goes on there. Even senior judges don’t know,” he said.

Doubts over the transparency of the court were raised by Justice Frederick Egonda-Ntende during the judges’ conference in January. He said much as he was an insider, he didn’t know the criteria used at the Court of Appeal, which doubles as the Constitutional court, to decide which case and judgement will be delivered first.

Basajjabalaba’s compensation might have led to the 2012 resignation of Gender minister Syda Bbumba [minister of Finance at the time of the deal] and Makubuya, [then Attorney General] but it remains to be seen whether his trial will ever see the light of day.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.