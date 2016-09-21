French oil giant Total will conclude the takeover of Gulf Africa Petroleum (Gapco) East Africa assets in December, an official…
Today | No comments
Makman Logistics Limited, a local consultant firm, has sued a Dubai-based investor for breaching a Shs 4.2bn contract. Through Mushabe, Munungu…
Today | No comments
Tyre dealers have welcomed an initiative by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to regulate the tyre industry. This…
Today | No comments
Yet again, the private sector could be crowded out of the credit market as government turns to domestic borrowing to…
Wed 21 Sep 2016 | 5 comments
Entrepreneur Andrew Rugasira has described as “broken, ineffective and irrelevant” the current state of Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and…
Wed 21 Sep 2016 | 4 comments
ROBYN DE VILLIERS is a corporate branding expert and CEO of Burson-Marsteller Africa, a marketing agency in Johannesburg, South Africa…
Wed 21 Sep 2016 | No comments
Pius Muteekani Katunzi
In Uganda versus Ajangole, court, with the aid of the Black’s law dictionary, explained that...
Today | 4 Comments
MORRIS D C KOMAKECH
As a child, I overheard the utopia of President Museveni rattling to us through our...
Today | 5 Comments
KADDU KIWE SEBUNYA
Africa faces significant realities that will shape her future. Her population, for example, is expected to...
Today | 1 Comment
MOSES KHISA
The Ugandan public, or at least that segment that has access to the media, is...
Fri 23 Sep 2016 | 12 Comments
Omweso is an African game believed to have been brought by the Bachwezi. Prevailing in...
Parenting teens of this generation is becoming the hardest thing – many parents would assert. I...
Beautiful, young, very humble and intelligent best describe Florence Nampijja on interacting with her. A television...
NTV Uganda has unveiled a youth edutainment series that focuses on relationships and combines music...
After edging Vipers SC 1-0 on Friday, Express FC have their tails up as they face Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions KCCA FC tomorrow at the Phillip Omondi stadium in Lugogo, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.Derrick Tekkwo had never scored a…
11h ago | 1 comments
In the wake of KCCA FC’s 1-2 defeat to Onduparaka in Arua, the consensus talk among the travelling fans I talked to was that KCCA was under physical and psychological siege. From the boisterous home fans to Onduparaka’s aggressive style to…
11h ago | No comments
He flew out of Entebbe International airport under the cover of darkness as a little-known individual but David Emong returned to a hero's welcome on September 21, writes JAMES SSEKANDI. David Emong entered into Uganda’s history record books when he won…
11h ago | No comments
Dennis Anguyo secured his first tournament win of the year with the Stanbic Open professional title at the par-72 Kitante Golf course over the weekend. The lanky golfer returned a four-under par-68 on the final day after firing 72 and 70…
11h ago | No comments
Express FC's unbeaten record in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) this season was harshly halted at home when they lost 0-1 to Bul at Wankulukuku stadium on Tuesday. The scathed Red Eagles visit Nakivubo stadium to face Vipers SC in…
Fri 23 Sep 2016 | No comments
Farmers urged to form cooperatives and market together if they are to beat poverty For 30 years, Ruth Kibingo lived on the slopes of Mt Rwenzori, growing coffee merely for survival…
Professor Samuel Ssejjaaka is the chairperson of the Uganda Development Bank and proprietor of Abacus Business School. He talked to Simon Kasyate on Capital FM’s Desert Island Discs programme about…
The girl shivered. Endlessly. The lone white cotton bed sheet covering her one-week-old body seemed too inadequate to deflect the biting morning cold. At Kakopo Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the…
WACEKE NDUATI-OMANGA is a financial analyst and founder of Centonomy Limited, an institution that teaches individuals about management of their personal finances. She talked to Capital FM’s Simon Kasyate about…
Following a series of violent strikes by the students over what they called unfair fees policies, Makerere University administration has proposed a new policy. CHRISTOPHER TUSIIME has been looking at…