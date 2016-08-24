Rampant power theft and vandalism are hitting power distributor Umeme hard with the company recording billions in losses annually, writes…
Airtel Uganda has entered a partnership with Human Network International (HNI), and Self Help Africa (SHA) to provide farmers with…
Buganda Land Board (BLB) has signed a pact with Housing Finance bank (HFB) to help tenants on Kabaka’s land get…
Ugandan traders have started returning to South Sudan even when they are not sure fighting has stopped. Hassan Mugisha, a dealer…
Government has agreed to establish a local content fund to facilitate the financing of local enterprises participating in the oil…
The East African countries must commit to develop the agro-processing sub-sector but also take care of the climate change issues…
MOSES KHISA
Throughout this week, I have been part of a small group of Danish, Tanzanian, and...
DENIS JJUUKO
The media has been awash with news of content found in books at Green Hill...
BRIAN KIBIRANGO
On October 22, 2015, Col Kizza Besigye, published an article in the Daily Monitor titled...
Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda
Gen Yoweri Museveni captured power in January 1986 when I was eleven years and four...
As everyone was going on about the staff strike at public universities across the country...
“[Ggrrrrr!] And to think that when they ask real men to step forward, you also...
The artwork had US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton eating a ‘rolex’. Minister Godfrey...
Are catholic priests facing an identity crisis? This might be a relevant question as we...
Veterans Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Vincent Kayizzi are expected to return The Cranes fold when coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic announces his squad today ahead of the do-or-die Afcon qualifier against Comoros, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.The Cranes are on the cusp of…
There is an abundance of talent in Ugandan motocross, but the level of domestic competition is taking a heavy toll in international competitions, writes DAVID LUMU.It is not a regular sight to cheer Team Uganda with renowned herbalist Mama Fina…
KIU Titans and City Oilers were squaring off in Lugogo by press-time in their rescheduled fixture. The Titans were hoping for revenge for their first round 59-76 loss to the defending champions, the same way UCU Canons view their clash with…
The Nile Special Pool Open preliminary round games played over the weekend did not spring any surprises. All the stars ear-marked as favourites before the games sailed through to the next round of games without much fuss. This was despite the …
It has been days of fanfare for the fans of Buddu since their team won the maiden Buganda kingdom Masaza Cup title after beating Gomba 6-5 on post-penalties following a one-all draw on Saturday at Namboole stadium. This has also included…
With money available for Uganda to step up its efforts on adapting to climate change, one lingering question is whether Ugandans can master how to write winning proposals, writes SIMON…
Married off at 15 in return for cassava, Kabonesa has successfully turned her life around“I want to eat from my sweat before I die,” was the constant cry of 15-year-old…
Losing a job at 27 can be trying for any ambitious man and many are left frustrated. But Robert Matsiko did not despair, go frantically job-hunting, or seek solace in alcohol…
ROSEBELL KAGUMIRE is a journalist, digital communication strategist, public speaker and award-winning blogger. She shared her life story with Simon Kasyate, the host of Capital FM’s Desert Island Discs programme. Welcome…
SIMON KAHERU is a veteran journalist and new chairperson of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation board. He told his life story to Simon Kasyate on Capital FM’s Desert Island Discs programme.Good…